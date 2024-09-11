September 11, 2024
For Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, facial expressions did much of the talking during presidential debate
Image via AP.

Associated Press
September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris Donald Trump debate
A look at the looks from Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump said as much with their faces as they did with their words during Tuesday’s debate.

With their microphones muted unless it was their turn to speak, according to the debate rules, body language took on outsized importance for Harris and Trump.

Harris in particular leaned into the nonverbal communication, keenly aware that her every reaction was being broadcast to the world, “speaking” to the audience even while Trump ostensibly had the floor. Networks showed a split screen with both candidates for most of the debate.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At various points she looked amused or befuddled by whatever Trump was saying, as if wordlessly saying he was lying. A few times she dramatically put her fingers under her chin, eyes wide, head tilted. Other times she laughed.

Trump sometimes scowled, sometimes smiled curtly. His eyes flashed anger or annoyance, perhaps even boredom at times. He rarely looked at Harris while she spoke, instead pointing his face forward toward the cameras or ABC News moderators.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

When the candidates did have the floor, Trump and Harris both gesticulated with their hands, mannerisms that are by now familiar to Americans who’ve spent a lot of time watching them.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

