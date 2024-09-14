Takeaways from Tallahassee — Charge safely

What’s an alkali metal, a Hot 100 single, an effective psychiatric medication and, most importantly, the reason you aren’t buying 24-packs of Duracells to keep your iPhone topped off?

Lithium (with assists from cobalt and manganese) powers almost all portable electronics manufactured this millennium, and while Li-ions aren’t the only name in the battery game, they’re widely regarded as one of the best and most consequential steps forward in tech — keep drooling over that Nobel Prize, NiCad fans.

Another edge it has over potassium hydroxides and the rest of the also-rans: Its annual conference draws in some big names. Then again, one of the main reasons there’s an annual conference in the first place is that Li-ions tend to explode.

That’s why the 2024 Lithium-Ion Battery Symposium was hosted at Florida State Fire College this week and a big reason Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — who doubles as the state’s Fire Marshal — showed up to talk about fire safety.

Patronis used his time at the lectern to urge lawmakers to pass Li-ion safety standards, which could slash the number of exploding smartphones, electric scooters, and e-cigarettes that firefighters have to deal with daily.

“I was proud to kick off the 2024 Lithium-Ion Battery Symposium at the State Fire College to continue to lean forward on safety issues surrounding EVs and popular lithium-ion battery-powered devices. During the fire burn demonstration today, you could see firsthand how dangerous these batteries can be when compromised, and it’s not just the large electric vehicles but the everyday consumer products like phones, tablets, chargers and scooters that are scattered around our homes and offices,” Patronis said.

“These batteries can go into thermal runaway and result in a fire that emits flames, smoke and toxic gases that can cause an explosion and quickly spread throughout a house, apartment, or business.”

The CFO added, “We are also working with our research partners to better understand the health implications of these fires so we can better protect our first responders and firefighters. Big thank you to my State Fire Marshal team, the University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, and all of our partners who attended this week’s symposium. Florida is proud to continue to lead the way in crafting new solutions to new problems like the fire hazards associated with EVs and lithium-ion batteries.”

In May, Patronis called on Congress to support the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act, which would increase safety measures for first responders fighting fires caused by salt-water-compromised lithium-ion battery devices. The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues the rule-making process for state lithium-ion battery fire safety standards with two additional rule hearings scheduled in September and November.

If you are interested in preventing your own house, business or apartment from burning down, you can take some simple steps.

First, if you notice any bulging, leaking or color changes, stop using the battery immediately. Batteries also don’t have speakers, so it’s never a good sign if you hear one making noise. For added safety, store unused batteries away from your kindling pile.

For more tips, visit the U.S. Fire Administration.

Witch Hunt: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration continued its probe into alleged fraud in the petition drive to get the abortion rights amendment on the November ballot. This week saw multiple reports of election police knocking on doors questioning people who signed the petitions after a handful of signatures were found to be fraudulent — however, all known instances of petition signature fraud were flagged and excluded from the count before the amendment hit the total needed to make the ballot. Amendment 4 supporters have labeled the state’s investigation a “witch hunt,” and Florida’s congressional Democrats are demanding a federal investigation into whether DeSantis is abusing his power to fight against the initiative.

Not so fair? Florida Supreme Court Justices this week questioned whether the Fair Districts Amendment to the state constitution impossibly handcuffs redistricting efforts. Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz raised the prospect of tossing the amendment, passed by Florida voters in 2010, as the court heard arguments that Florida’s congressional map violates measures prohibiting the diminishment of Black communities’ voting power. “We’re going to have to just decide, can the FDA work when it on its face requires non-diminishment,” Muñiz said.

Bipartisan love: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana rolled out a new ad featuring two prominent lawmakers — Republican Sen. Joe Gruters and Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones — making the case for a “yes” vote on Amendment 3. The Republican Party of Florida is working against the amendment. Still, Gruters, a former RPOF Chair and current Republican National Committee member, bucked his party to endorse the amendment over the summer. Amendment 3 also recently picked up a nod from former President Donald Trump, whose name will be atop the November ballot. Meanwhile, a weekend vote on a recreational pot initiative sparked a schism between the Florida Young Republicans and RPOF. The divide became public Tuesday after it was announced the Young Republicans were the latest group to endorse Amendment 3.

Depop: Florida’s overburdened insurer of last resort is lightening its load. The Office of Insurance Regulation issued orders this month and the previous month authorizing 12 private insurance companies to assume up to 648,843 policies from state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The offloading is part of the Citizens’ “Depopulation Program,” which the Legislature approved during a Special Session on insurance in December 2022. Citizens now has more active policies — 1.25 million — than when the lawmakers approved the plan. But the number should decline soon as the approved takeouts kick in.

Big spender: More reports of lavish spending during former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s brief tenure as University of Florida President emerged this week. The latest batch of receipts shows Sasse spent more than $900,000 on catering — including a $38,610 holiday party at a sushi bar — during his 17-month run leading the flagship university. It’s not clear whether the spending came from taxpayer funds or was paid for via donor money, though the total is still nearly double the average catering spend from Sasse’s predecessor, Kent Fuchs, who recently returned to the President’s office on an interim basis.

— Check’s is in the mail —

Small towns and counties in Florida are getting some big-time help from DeSantis, who approved a combined $122 million this week for rural municipalities across the state.

DeSantis tapped the funding from the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Resurfacing Assistance Program (SCRAP) for the 2024-25 Fiscal Year.

While much of that funding will go to improving rural infrastructure, about one-third will be used to help in infrastructure recovery for areas impacted by hurricanes Idalia and Debby.

“Rural counties face unique infrastructure challenges, so we are ensuring they have the resources needed for long-term success,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “These investments will improve infrastructure and attract new businesses to Florida’s rural communities.”

The funds will be distributed to 30 of Florida’s 67 counties.

— Wake-up call —

As Floridians observe the Gulf Coast region between Texas and Mississippi recover from Hurricane Francine, Attorney General Ashley Moody notes that the storm’s aftermath is a wake-up call for those in the Sunshine State.

Moody issued a news release pointing out that mid-September is the peak of hurricane season on the calendar. She’s urging Floridians to take stock of hurricane preparations as there are plenty of days left in Hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.

“It is National Preparedness Month, and we are in the peak of hurricane season. With multiple tropical disturbances currently being tracked in the Atlantic, it is crucial for every Floridian to assess emergency plans, update disaster kits and remain alert.”

Moody advises Floridians to create an emergency plan, build a disaster supply kit, stay informed, prepare homes and businesses, and understand evacuation routes before any storm lands.

—OJT —

There’s nothing like an apprentice to perk up the workplace … and for going on coffee and doughnut runs. However, on a more serious note, employers also help develop their careers.

CFO Patronis will provide even more funding to help apprentices develop careers. Patronis announced Monday that he’s moving forward with programs to bolster Florida apprenticeships.

Patronis is implementing $2 million approved in the Florida Legislature’s 2024 Session, which will permit employers to apply for portions of the funding from the Florida Department of Financial Services. Schools in the Florida College System can also apply for funding to help pay for apprenticeships.

Patronis said, “Apprenticeship programs and work-based learning are vital for the success of our state’s students and workforce. The invaluable skills learned while on the job empower students throughout their lives, providing them with career opportunities that not only enable them to earn a great living but also contribute meaningfully to their communities. Florida is already home to world-class colleges and universities, and with innovative ideas like this, we can continue to bolster our state’s apprenticeship opportunities and talent pipeline so more students and employers can benefit.”

The school funding applies to students 18 years old or younger. But Patronis emphasized that the state funding is also targeted toward private businesses.

“I strongly encourage Florida businesses and universities to take advantage of this reimbursement program to help equip the next generation with the hands-on education opportunities required to be successful in their careers and pursue the American Dream,” Patronis said in a prepared statement.

— Huntin’ and fishin’ —

Wounded military veterans are encouraged to apply for Operation Outdoor Freedom fishing and hunting trips, a program offered by the Florida Forest Service.

Florida Agriculture Wilton Simpson is urging veterans to participate at no cost in the program held in state forests, agricultural lands, and even some private lands across the state.

“Florida’s veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our country, and Operation Outdoor Freedom is one way we can give back by providing them the opportunity to reconnect with the great outdoors,” said Stimpson.

“These events are more than just hunting and fishing trips — they’re about camaraderie, healing, and showing our appreciation for their dedication and courage. I encourage all eligible veterans to apply and take part in these life-changing experiences.”

There are six such events in Florida planned between October and December.

—The week in appointments —

Hillsborough County Court — DeSantis appointed Jeremy Griner and Jennifer Johnson to judgeships on the Hillsborough County Court. Griner has worked as a solo practitioner since 2016. Previously, he was a senior associate at Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman law firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law. Johnson has served as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit since 2005. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UF and her law degree from Florida State University.

— Down on Main Street —

DeFuniak Springs is pretty spry these days after the state recognized the city’s organization that helps develop the center of the city.

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd named Main Street DeFuniak Springs the September Main Street Program of the Month.

“Main Street DeFuniak Springs continues to spearhead efforts to revitalize its historic downtown,” said Byrd. “The success of local businesses and community events demonstrates the effectiveness of the Main Street program on promoting economic development in tandem with historic preservation.”

Main Street programs are assigned to communities throughout the state, and many are in historic areas of urban cores.

DeFuniak Springs in Walton County was founded in the 1880s when railroads were being built and running through the Florida Panhandle area.

— Pretty dang smart —

Florida is a pretty smart place to be when it comes to education, at least when it comes to determining educational freedom.

For the third straight year, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation ranked Florida first in education freedom. The organization began ranking education freedom among states in 2022, and Florida has been listed at the top of the list every year since.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. were quick to tout the ranking.

“Florida has enacted policies that allow parents to direct where education money goes,” DeSantis said. “Our universal school choice program has empowered families, benefited students, and improved educational opportunities. Florida leads on education freedom — and students and families are better off because of this leadership.”

Diaz added, “I am proud that Florida has once again been recognized for our commitment to ensuring that students can access an education that works for them. Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida offers the most robust array of education options in the nation. I encourage other states to follow our example and break the norm to create higher performing students and happier families.”

The Heritage Foundation establishes a “report card” for ranking states, using categories such as school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending.

— When duty calls —

Relocation is often a reality for military families, and FloridaCommerce launched a program to help ease the relocation process for military personnel forced to move when duty calls.

FloridaCommerce launched the “Spousal License Reciprocity Matrix” this week. The program is designed to be a one-stop reference source for spouses of active military personnel who move to Florida to work at any of the military installations in the Sunshine State. It helps spouses transfer, renew, or reissue professional licenses they might need.

“Transferring, renewing, or reissuing professional licenses and certifications after a move to another state can be a difficult, complicated and burdensome process,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

“Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis Florida continues to be the most veteran and military-friendly state in the nation, this tool will maximize the ease and efficiency of licensure portability for military spouses and families.”

— Good catch —

Advocates of Florida’s Constitutional Amendment 2 on the Nov. 5 ballot say they’ve got a good catch in Agriculture Commissioner Simpson.

“Yes on 2” Chair Joshua Kellam lauded Simpson for bringing attention to the upbeat impact hunting and fishing have on military veterans in the state. The proposed Amendment 2, which goes before voters, wants to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

Kellam said Simpson’s Operation Outdoor Freedom program captured the spirit of the amendment. The program has helped thousands of veterans by instilling the virtues of hunting and fishing in the state. The organization said Simpson’s link to the program deserves praise.

“Commissioner shares our mission of preserving Florida’s natural resources for generations to come and we are grateful for the opportunities he’s affording our heroes,” Kellum said.

—TikTok taps top talent —

One of the biggest social media platforms on the planet has inked a deal with one of the foremost lobbying firms in the biz.

New disclosures show Ballard Partners is repping TikTok, a video-based platform as beloved by Zillennials and Gen Alphas (Alphers? αs?) as the hawks in Congress revile it.

The deal comes as TikTok faces ongoing controversy related to its Chinese ownership. Earlier this year, the President signed legislation requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sever ties, or the app will need GTFO.

It’s one of many hysterias where the Chinese Communist Party is the big bad. Doomers say TikTok is little more than an entertaining way for Americans to give Xi Jinping all their personal data on a silver platter.

Former President Trump is pushing back on the forced split from Bytedance. Should he win the election later this year, TikTok couldn’t have nabbed a better promoter than Brian Ballard, who was pivotal in Trump’s 2016 win and continues to be a prominent Trump ally.

—Roads to roots —

Florida TaxWatch, a statewide budget hawk, has released a new report acknowledging the value of highway landscaping but also calling on the Legislature to establish an upper limit on spending on it.

The “From Roads to Roots: A Review of Florida’s Highway Landscape Spending” report highlights state statute requiring at least 1.5% of transportation construction spending to be used for plant materials for highway landscaping, amounting to more than $200 million in fiscal year 2023-24 to meet the minimum threshold.

It’s money well spent, Florida TaxWatch notes.

“Not only is the continual development of the state’s transportation network critical to limit traffic congestion and move people and goods safely and efficiently throughout the state, but the maintenance of well-planned and sustainable highway landscaping provides important safety, environmental, and economic benefits and policies that better protect the investment in highway landscaping should be considered by the Florida legislature,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

“Moreover, highway landscaping is an economic driver, with an identified $58 million in value-added impacts from 2008-2013. As visitors enter the state, their first impression comes from the window of a car. Building a sense of culture and beauty along state highways can encourage prospective businesses and tourists to spend more time in the state of Florida.”

The group finds it curious there is no upper limit to state spending on highway landscaping.

The group is recommending that the Legislature amend state statutes to include a tiered pricing system or something similar or an upper limit on how much taxpayer funding may be used for highway landscaping. The group is also asking the state to fund a comprehensive review of the program that monitors whether highway landscaping meets maintenance standards and establish a funding mechanism based on compliance while ensuring transparency on how the Florida Department of Transportation allocates highway landscape funds.

— Insuring some information —

The Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) has launched a new webpage dedicated to information about the insurance market.

PIFF announced that it will expand its Florida Property Insurance Market Pulse, which aims to give updates on the health of and legislative activity related to the Florida property insurance market. This expansion includes a new page on the PIFF website.

The webpage includes various resources on the property insurance market. These include significant updates and news clips related to the market, such as information on new insurers entering the market. The page also contains links to various news clips from different media outlets reporting on the market, giving users resources to stay up-to-date on information about the market.

Also included on the page is a recent timeline of legislation passed to help reform the struggling insurance market in Florida, ranging from 2019’s HB 7065 to the present day. The timeline also highlights potential or sustaining issues that were taking place amid passed legislation and highlights how the market health has developed since then.

The page also offers several other resources: a “Myth vs. Fact” section on Florida property insurance, links to statements from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation regarding the insurance market, and educational infographics on topics such as property insurance rates and disaster claims.

PIFF aims to provide resources for consumers, media, industry professionals and stakeholders, ensuring they have the latest and most accurate information.

More information can be found on PIFF’s Market Pulse Page on their website.

—Like a good neighbor … —

Areas of Louisiana that got raked by Hurricane Francine are getting some friendly help from Florida.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association is on its way to help the region impacted by the storm in the Bayou State recover from its battering.

“The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has assembled public power crews from across the state to aid with power restoration efforts following impacts from Hurricane Francine,” said Amy Zubaly, executive director of the organization.

Workers from seven Florida public power utilities have been dispatched to Louisiana to help restore power in the wake of the tropical blast. About 80 personnel from utility services in Gainesville and Tallahassee are headed to Lafayette, Louisiana. Crews from the Jacksonville Beaches, Ocala, and Orlando were deployed to Houma, Louisiana, and workers from New Smyrna Beach went to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Other crews remaining in Florida are standing by — if the disaster is more prolonged than expected.

— Noles searching for first win —

Florida State looks for the first win of the season against Mike Norvell’s former employer as the Seminoles host Memphis on Saturday (noon, ESPN).

FSU opened the season with a loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, then returned to Tallahassee only to lose to Boston College.

Memphis was impressive in the first two games of the season, beating North Alabama and Troy by a combined score of 78-17. This will be the stiffest test of the season thus far for the Tigers. Memphis has shown the ability to throw and run the ball. Against North Alabama, Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for 308 yards. Against Troy, running back Mario Anderson ran for 125 yards.

The Seminoles rank 83rd in the nation in total defense out of 133 teams, giving up over 352 yards per game this season.

Plenty of criticism has fallen on FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, but the Seminoles’ losses have been to the offensive and defensive lines in each game.

“I think that we have to be more consistent overall as an offense, and there have been times where obviously he’s been on point or maybe we’re a couple of yards too deep on route depth or maybe there’s protection issue,” Norvell said.” There are different elements.”

The Noles can still dream of making the College Football Playoffs if they win the ACC, but any chances of making the field of 12 as an at-large are likely dashed.

Florida State next hosts Cal before playing at SMU before continuing ACC play against Clemson.

