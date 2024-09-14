Ana Navarro joins women-led group for abortion rights rally in Miami

CNN commentator Ana Navarro is joining a group of female politicians to rally Saturday for abortion rights in Miami.

“Bodies, Our Lives: A Rally for Reproductive Freedom will feature women’s stories and the leaders who are fighting to protect women’s freedoms,” organizers said. To RSVP for the free rally, go here.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. Attendees are encouraged to wear white and make signs, according to the press release.

Besides Navarro, the list of expected attendees includes U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, state Rep. Dotie Joseph, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and several local officials.

Amendment 4 is on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot and would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Since May, Florida has operated with an abortion ban kicking in at six weeks, which abortion rights advocates argue is before when many women even know they are pregnant.

“This amendment is a beacon of hope for all Floridians, especially those who are already suffering under a six-week abortion ban,” said former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Katy Sorenson, who is chairing the event, according to a statement. “Floridians overwhelmingly support Amendment 4. We want to send the unmistakable message that South Floridians from all neighborhoods and backgrounds are banding together to overturn the state’s near total abortion ban.”

It’s been a busy week as the debate over reproductive freedom intensifies two months before the election.

The group backing a constitutional amendment filed a lawsuit to shut down a state health agency website fighting against Amendment 4. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee behind Amendment 4, also launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign airing commercials to build support.

A pair of Florida congressional leaders asked for a federal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis misusing state resources to investigate petition fraud. DeSantis said some petitions were signed on behalf of dead voters or don’t match voter registration signatures. Democrats have called DeSantis’ claims a witch hunt.

DeSantis also went on the offensive, regularly attacking Amendment 4 as a vaguely written proposal that he believes will deregulate the health care industry. A group of doctors, with a state official by their side, spoke out against Amendment 4 during a press conference in Orlando.