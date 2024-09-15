Raquel Regalado raises over $500K in two weeks, nearly 9 times more than her challenger for the Miami-Dade Commission

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado stacked more than half a million dollars in just two weeks to defend her District 7 seat, a sum almost nine times more than her challenger, former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner.

In the last reporting period between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, Regalado added $209,500 to her campaign account and another $323,500 to her political committee, Citizens for Excellence in Miami-Dade Government.

She also spent about $70,000, most of it to cover mailers, polling and donation-processing fees.

At the end of last week, she had $1 million left in her war chest. Lerner had less than $93,000 in hers after raising a comparatively meager $61,237 — including a $50,000 self-loan — and spending just over $500 in the period.

Regalado attributed her fundraising success to widespread support in her district, which covers Pinecrest, Key Biscayne, portions of Coral Gables, South Miami and Miami, and the unincorporated Kendall and Sunset neighborhoods.

“Our supporters believe in the work we’re doing and the results we’re delivering for the residents of District 7,” she said in a statement.

“This overwhelming support sends a strong message that our community is committed to continuing our progress together. I look forward to building on that momentum to ensure we keep delivering for all families.”

Regalado’s largest single contribution, a $25,000 check, came from billionaire developer Jorge Pérez, known widely as the “condo king” of Miami.

She also received $20,000 apiece from construction company L&R Structural Corp., real estate firm Swerdlow Group subsidiary SG Holdings LLC and A Bolder Florida, the political committee of Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez.

Other five-figure donations — all from real estate-related companies — included $14,000 from a subsidiary of 13th Floor Investments and $10,000 each from LCOR Incorporated, CG Commer Investments LP, 1672 Calle Ocho LLC, Herzog Contracting Corp. and a pair of companies owned by billionaire real estate giant and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Tallahassee-headquartered lobbying firm The Southern Group gave $15,000 through a PAC.

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Miami-Dade’s public Jackson Health System, gave $5,000. So did, among many others, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry and America First Florida First, the political committee of Miami-Dade Commissioner Rob Gonzalez.

Roughly 44% of the 275 donations Regalado came directly from people. All but one of the 50 donations Lerner received did, a $2,000 check from Tampa-based engineering consulting firm Ardurra.

Lerner’s spending covered digital outreach, merchant fees and text messaging.

Regalado and Lerner, a Republican and Democrat, respectively, are again competing in a runoff four years after the incumbent won the District 7 seat by a 1.2% margin. Neither secured a large enough share of the vote in last month’s Primary to win outright.

Regalado took 49% of the vote in the technically nonpartisan contest. Lerner had 42%, with the remainder going to 28-year-old Republican Richard Praschnik, who later endorsed Lerner.

Others backing Lerner include Ruth’s List Florida, Equality Florida Action PAC, the Kendall Federation Political Action Committee, Moms Demand Action, SAVE Action PAC, the Sierra Club, SPLC Action Fund, Gables Neighbors United, Vote Water and 350 South Florida Action.

Regalado carries endorsements from Democratic Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Republican Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, Democratic South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, Republican Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco and several union and advocacy groups, including the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and South Florida AFL-CIO.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.