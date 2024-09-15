September 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pasco County Tax Collector’s office raises $6K for economically challenged students

Drew DixonSeptember 15, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

HeadlinesTampa Bay

William March: Victor Crist’s campaign for Hillsborough Court Clerk gets T-boned

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.8.24

PASCO COUNTY
Five schools will receive funds from donations by Pasco County Tax Collector's workers who raised money over the summer.

Pasco County schools are getting a boost from the Tax Collector’s Office and a donation drive over the summer that raised about $6,000 in contributions.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano initiated the donation drive to help an effort called ABC, or the Assist, Believe and Care Program for the Pasco County School District. Workers at the five offices of the Tax Collector located throughout Pasco County collected donations in July to contribute to the program that provides financial assistance to families who are experiencing financial hardship. The money is targeted particularly for families where financial disadvantages might interfere with a student’s academic performance.

“These uncertain economic times can provide extra stress upon families who have been dealing with a world greatly impacted by COVID and other personal challenges,” said Fasano. “Thanks to the ABC Program, funds can be designated to students and their families who are experiencing hardship or crisis. During the month of July our five offices collected monetary donations totaling over $6,000 to help children and their families in their time of need.”

Five Pasco County elementary schools received $1,250 each to be used by its respective ABC Program including:

— Quail Hollow Elementary School in Wesley Chapel.

— Cypress Elementary School in New Port Richey.

— Connerton Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes.

— San Antonio Elementary School in San Antonio.

— Locke Early Learning Academy in New Port Richey.

School children and staff were understandably appreciative of the Tax Collector’s efforts, which has contributed thousands of dollars to Pasco County schools for the past several years.

“We are writing to express our deepest appreciation for your generous donation you have made for our students here at San Antonio Elementary,” wrote Kimberly Anderson, Principal of San Antonio Elementary, in a letter to Fasano. “With this donation you have demonstrated your strong commitment to education and your support is greatly appreciated.  There is no way to fully express our gratitude for your faith in our school, teachers, and students.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWilliam March: Victor Crist’s campaign for Hillsborough Court Clerk gets T-boned

nextTech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories