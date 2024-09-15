Pasco County Tax Collector’s office raises $6K for economically challenged students

Pasco County schools are getting a boost from the Tax Collector’s Office and a donation drive over the summer that raised about $6,000 in contributions.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano initiated the donation drive to help an effort called ABC, or the Assist, Believe and Care Program for the Pasco County School District. Workers at the five offices of the Tax Collector located throughout Pasco County collected donations in July to contribute to the program that provides financial assistance to families who are experiencing financial hardship. The money is targeted particularly for families where financial disadvantages might interfere with a student’s academic performance.

“These uncertain economic times can provide extra stress upon families who have been dealing with a world greatly impacted by COVID and other personal challenges,” said Fasano. “Thanks to the ABC Program, funds can be designated to students and their families who are experiencing hardship or crisis. During the month of July our five offices collected monetary donations totaling over $6,000 to help children and their families in their time of need.”

Five Pasco County elementary schools received $1,250 each to be used by its respective ABC Program including:

— Quail Hollow Elementary School in Wesley Chapel.

— Cypress Elementary School in New Port Richey.

— Connerton Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes.

— San Antonio Elementary School in San Antonio.

— Locke Early Learning Academy in New Port Richey.

School children and staff were understandably appreciative of the Tax Collector’s efforts, which has contributed thousands of dollars to Pasco County schools for the past several years.

“We are writing to express our deepest appreciation for your generous donation you have made for our students here at San Antonio Elementary,” wrote Kimberly Anderson, Principal of San Antonio Elementary, in a letter to Fasano. “With this donation you have demonstrated your strong commitment to education and your support is greatly appreciated. There is no way to fully express our gratitude for your faith in our school, teachers, and students.”