September 16, 2024
Florida truckers urge motorists in the state to mark National Trucker Appreciation Week
Drew DixonSeptember 16, 2024

The Florida Trucking Association calls upon Floridians to recognize truckers' 'critical importance to the state's economy and way of life.'

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs through Saturday, and the Florida Trucking Association (FTA) is looking to bring awareness to the pivotal industry.

The FTA will note the contributions that truckers make to Florida’s economy, safety and quality of life during the commemoration of the special week.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our daily lives and economy,” said Alix Miller, President and CEO of the FTA. “From disaster relief to keeping our hospitals and grocery shelves stocked, these dedicated professionals ensure Florida keeps moving forward. This week, we invite all Floridians to join us in saying, ‘thank you,’ for their vital service.”

Miller and her associates are orchestrating a social media campaign pointing out what truckers contribute to Florida. The industry provides 1 out of every 18 jobs in the state. There are 125,950 trucking companies, primarily small and locally owned businesses in Florida. Those companies transport and deliver about 470,310 tons of goods per day, Miller said.

Florida, of course, is experienced in dealing with natural disasters, and Miller said residents shouldn’t forget who mobilizes relief efforts. Truck drivers are the ones operating vehicles among first responders and delivering relief goods within hours of major storms.

“Additionally, it (the trucking industry) distributes 540 million pounds of food annually to food banks across the state. Remarkably, 85% of Florida communities depend exclusively on trucks for the movement of their goods, underscoring the industry’s critical importance to the state’s economy and way of life,” an FTA news release said.

The FTA is urging Floridians to participate in the National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by posting social media messages with tags mentioning the Florida Trucker Association while using #ThankATrucker. Another way to honor truckers, the organization says, is to practice safe driving around large trucks so that truck drivers aren’t faced with any additional challenges than they already grapple with on the road.

The FTA has existed for about 90 years and is also considered a formidable advocacy organization with state legislators.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

