‘Stunning failure’: Laurel Lee wants answers from Alejandro Mayorkas after latest threat to Donald Trump

Is the Joe Biden administration saying enough about the most recent assassination threat against former President Donald Trump?

One Florida member of Congress says no, and she wonders why Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been mute on the subject.

“It is a stunning failure that we have not heard from Secretary Mayorkas. This is at the end of the day his responsibility. He has been silent. He has not come out and vocally called for an increase in resources (or said) that they will do everything conceivable to make sure that we keep (Trump) safe,” U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

Lee is one of three Floridians on the Bipartisan Task Force to Investigate the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump, launched in the House in the wake of a previous attempt on the Republican nominee’s life during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Even as Republicans are processing that, a second near-tragedy happened this weekend when Ryan Wesley Routh, the would-be gunman, was arrested Sunday shortly after shots were fired at the golf course where Trump was playing. Routh had hidden in greenery on the course for hours before the Secret Service flushed him out, just ahead of Trump golfing a hole near where the attempted assassin waited for him.

In the wake of July’s assassination attempt, Mayorkas assembled a bipartisan panel that included former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano, a Democrat appointed by Barack Obama, and Republican Fran Townsend, who advised former President George W. Bush on homeland security.

“This independent review will examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations to ensure they carry out their no-fail mission most effectively and to prevent something like this from ever happening again,” Mayorkas claimed at the time.

However, early indications suggest the “no-fail mission” isn’t succeeding.