September 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Athletes for Care endorses recreational pot initiative in Florida

Jacob OglesSeptember 18, 20244min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

House Speaker takes another crack at spending bill linked to proof of citizenship for new voters

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris hits Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations as both candidates break from battleground states

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 9.18.24: Ethical dilemma

marijuana
The Jacksonville-based organization in the past has supported medical marijuana and CBD use by athletes.

Athletes for Care, a nonprofit focused on the health of athletes, is endorsing Florida’s recreational pot ballot initiative.

The Jacksonville-based organization said Florida residents will benefit from legal access to safe, regulated cannabis. The group’s leaders back Amendment 3, which would require decriminalization of recreational marijuana for adults.

“Cannabis has a long history in sports to help center athletes and aid them in recovery following both short- and long-term injuries,” said Clint Johnson, Executive Director of Athletes for Care.

“Our goal is to ensure that individuals of all backgrounds can enjoy access to safe, tested outlets to deal with the effects sports have on their bodies. Marijuana is an important tool to do so, and as it becomes more common across the country, it’s only right that Florida passes Amendment 3 and joins the growing list of states who enjoy the same freedom.”

A press release announcing the endorsement said Athletes for Care “has long been a leader in advocating for safe, healthy outlets for the more than 2 billion people of all ages who compete annually in sanctioned sports globally.”

The organization has been involved in issues like reducing concussions in football and advising on better nutrition for athletes. It has also long advocated for the use of CBD and medical marijuana among professional athletes.

The Smart & Safe Florida campaign, which led the push to put Amendment 3 on the ballot, welcomed the organization’s support.

“We are honored to have the support of Athletes for Care, an important voice in how the legalization of regulated adult use marijuana can simply raise the quality of life for individuals,” said Morgan Hill, Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson.

“Our position is popular, and our campaign’s advocacy footprint is notable. We look forward to further showcasing the expansive and growing coalition behind ensuring that Amendment 3 becomes law.”

The measure needs 60% support in November to pass.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhen it comes to financial well-being, Floridians can throw some money around, new study says

nextMiami-Dade pastors, faith leaders endorse 'servant leader' Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories