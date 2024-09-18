Athletes for Care endorses recreational pot initiative in Florida

Athletes for Care, a nonprofit focused on the health of athletes, is endorsing Florida’s recreational pot ballot initiative.

The Jacksonville-based organization said Florida residents will benefit from legal access to safe, regulated cannabis. The group’s leaders back Amendment 3, which would require decriminalization of recreational marijuana for adults.

“Cannabis has a long history in sports to help center athletes and aid them in recovery following both short- and long-term injuries,” said Clint Johnson, Executive Director of Athletes for Care.

“Our goal is to ensure that individuals of all backgrounds can enjoy access to safe, tested outlets to deal with the effects sports have on their bodies. Marijuana is an important tool to do so, and as it becomes more common across the country, it’s only right that Florida passes Amendment 3 and joins the growing list of states who enjoy the same freedom.”

A press release announcing the endorsement said Athletes for Care “has long been a leader in advocating for safe, healthy outlets for the more than 2 billion people of all ages who compete annually in sanctioned sports globally.”

The organization has been involved in issues like reducing concussions in football and advising on better nutrition for athletes. It has also long advocated for the use of CBD and medical marijuana among professional athletes.

The Smart & Safe Florida campaign, which led the push to put Amendment 3 on the ballot, welcomed the organization’s support.

“We are honored to have the support of Athletes for Care, an important voice in how the legalization of regulated adult use marijuana can simply raise the quality of life for individuals,” said Morgan Hill, Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson.

“Our position is popular, and our campaign’s advocacy footprint is notable. We look forward to further showcasing the expansive and growing coalition behind ensuring that Amendment 3 becomes law.”

The measure needs 60% support in November to pass.