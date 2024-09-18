Miami-Dade pastors, faith leaders endorse ‘servant leader’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Three local faith leaders are throwing their support behind former state Sen. Annette Taddeo as she runs to be Miami-Dade County’s next Clerk of the Court and Comptroller.

Those endorsing her bid are Pastor Carl Johnson, President of the Florida General Baptist Convention and of 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church; Reverend Alphonso Jackson of Second Baptist Church; and Pastor Anthony Reed of Martin Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“Annette’s deep roots in our community and her proven leadership make her the right choice for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller,” Johnson said. “She has shown time and again that she’s not afraid to tackle tough issues and stand up for what’s right, even when it’s not easy. We need her strong, compassionate leadership to ensure our community is represented and supported.”

Taddeo, a Democrat, is running to unseat Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, a Republican whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as Clerk after the death of longtime Clerk Harvey Ruvin. Write-in candidate Rubin Young has also qualified for the race.

“Senator Taddeo has always been there for our community,” Jackson said. “She doesn’t just talk the talk, she shows up — not just during election time — but all the time, she listens, and works alongside us. Her dedication to service and honorably representing our community is exactly the kind of leader we need in the Clerk and Comptroller’s office. She’s someone who can bring real change, and I am proud to support her.”

Taddeo is a former state Senator who represented parts of Miami-Dade County and previously served as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. She ran for Congress in 2022, but lost in November to Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

“Annette is a servant leader through and through,” Reed said. “She is not just running for office — she’s running to serve the people. Her integrity, her work ethic, and her love for this community make her the ideal person to lead as Clerk and Comptroller. I am proud to stand with her.”

Taddeo thanked the faith leaders for their support in a prepared statement.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the support of these faith leaders who have served our community tirelessly for years,” Taddeo said. “Their commitment to bettering the lives of Miami-Dade residents is inspiring, and I’m ready to bring that same spirit of service and innovation to the Clerk and Comptroller’s office to ensure accountability, transparency, and accessibility for every resident of Miami-Dade.”