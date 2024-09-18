Former Democratic Senate candidate changes parties to back Rick Scott

Crossing party lines, a Senate candidate who went down to defeat in August’s Democratic Primary is now backing the man who would have been his General Election opponent.

Rod Joseph, who got 5% support last month on his way to a fourth-place finish in the four-person field, now thinks the man who has represented Florida for the last six years merits another six.

“I am proud to announce that I am switching my Party affiliation to Republican and I am endorsing Senator Rick Scott in Florida’s U.S. Senate race,” Joseph said. “For far too long, the Democratic party has taken us immigrants for granted and used us as political pawns each election season. I call upon all my fellow Haitians to join me and re-elect the U.S. Senator Rick Scott to represent the state of Florida.”

Joseph then turned his attention to the woman who won the Democratic Primary race going away.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and the rest of today’s Democratic Party are the Party of no visions and no plans,” Joseph added.

“I fought in combat to preserve the freedom that every Floridian and American holds dear, and I simply cannot support a candidate or political party that wants to implement an agenda that is against the norms and values of our society. I call upon all my fellow veterans to join me and vote for our rights and uphold the constitutional rights of all Americans. This is not about allegiance for a specific party, it is about the future of our country.”

Scott, whose campaign promulgated the endorsement, was gracious in acceptance.

“I appreciate Dr. Rod Joseph’s endorsement, and I look forward to earning more votes from Democrats who are fed up with how radical today’s Democrat party has become. As Floridians learn more about Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s socialist record, they will keep her out of office once again,” the Naples Republican predicted.