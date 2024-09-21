Ashley Moody says ‘dual sovereignty’ demands Florida probe Donald Trump attack

Florida’s Attorney General is adamant that the state gets to investigate the latest attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and I both were federal prosecutors in our prior lives. We have dual sovereignty with the federal government,” explained Ashley Moody on Friday’s “Fox News at Night.”

The genesis of the dual sovereignty argument may have been in 1922’s United States v. Lanza, a prohibition-era case in which it was established that a state and federal court could each try someone for bootlegging liquor. Though alcohol has long since been legal, the doctrine remains despite challenges heard by SCOTUS in recent years.

Moody contends “dual track investigations” are “very common.”

“And you would think that the federal agencies that are prosecuting Donald Trump right now and investigating him would want to mitigate public concern and have the state of Florida come in and work alongside them to assure the credibility and transparency of this process. It’s fundamental that people have faith in the system and we’re here to do that,” the AG said.

Florida’s top cop had previously fretted the feds would “stymy” the state probe into how Ryan Roush got onto the grounds of the golf club and waited for hours for his opportunity to take a shot at Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also chided the feds for not being “cooperative,” saying state efforts to investigate have not gotten a “lot of receptive response.”

Moody also cast doubt at “unbelievable” security failings by the Secret Service during the same interview Friday.

“And the real question is after that happened two months ago: How in the world was it able to get to a point where someone could lie in, wait along the president’s expected presidential route, get within a few hundred yards, a short distance from a major presidential candidate?”