Ashley Moody says ‘dual sovereignty’ demands Florida probe Donald Trump attack

Florida’s Attorney General is adamant that the state gets to investigate the latest attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
“Gov. Ron DeSantis and I both were federal prosecutors in our prior lives. We have dual sovereignty with the federal government,” explained Ashley Moody on Friday’s “Fox News at Night.”
The genesis of the dual sovereignty argument may have been in 1922’s United States v. Lanza, a prohibition-era case in which it was established that a state and federal court could each try someone for bootlegging liquor. Though alcohol has long since been legal, the doctrine remains despite challenges heard by SCOTUS in recent years.
Moody contends “dual track investigations” are “very common.”
“And you would think that the federal agencies that are prosecuting Donald Trump right now and investigating him would want to mitigate public concern and have the state of Florida come in and work alongside them to assure the credibility and transparency of this process. It’s fundamental that people have faith in the system and we’re here to do that,” the AG said.
Florida’s top cop had previously fretted the feds would “stymy” the state probe into how Ryan Roush got onto the grounds of the golf club and waited for hours for his opportunity to take a shot at Trump.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has also chided the feds for not being “cooperative,” saying state efforts to investigate have not gotten a “lot of receptive response.”
Moody also cast doubt at “unbelievable” security failings by the Secret Service during the same interview Friday.
“And the real question is after that happened two months ago: How in the world was it able to get to a point where someone could lie in, wait along the president’s expected presidential route, get within a few hundred yards, a short distance from a major presidential candidate?”
3 comments
Ocean Joe
September 21, 2024 at 11:43 am
Jan 6 was the worst thing they’ve done, but destroying the public trust in the federal government from intelligence (trust the Russians), to law enforcement (label any prosecution of Republicans weaponization), to nonsense about voting irregularities (despite 60 failed lawsuits and Fox agreeing to pay $796 million to Dominion for pushing falsehoods), comes in second. You want to undermine government, you remove the trust. And you do all this because one conman tells you to.
My guess is that they’d like to find a Democrat to blame for a change instead of all these disgruntled Republicans with their assault rifles. Maybe if the guy would quit slurring everybody things would cool off.
Bob Anderson
September 21, 2024 at 11:52 am
The key question of the American system: is the federal government superior to the state government? If it is, what is the point of statehood? If there is no point to statehood, why doesn’t the federal government simply say we are going to impose our will on them? The answer to that question is simple, and it can be found at Fort Sumter in April 1861 when Lincoln, in full knowledge that South Carolina considered the fort to be its property and that an attempt to resupply it would initiate a war, attempted to resupply it any way.
Shownoats
September 21, 2024 at 12:25 pm
The free State of Florida wants the Federal Government on their terms. They want money when there is a hurricanes but they want to tell them to stay away for everything else. They want to interfere with the citizens and jeopardize public safety disagreeing with the CDC and allow Floridians to die with COVID. They want the spotlight whenever they think it will politically benefit the MAGA way. Showboating is all this is