Ashley Moody worries feds may ‘stymy’ Florida probe into threat on Donald Trump

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 20, 20243min2

Ashley Moody Fox News
A power struggle emerges between Washington and Tallahassee.

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants the ability to do a “dual-track” investigation with the federal government on the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but says the feds may stonewall state officials.

Moody said on Fox News that state leaders simply want “to pursue our own charges and be involved in this process and we are looking towards the federal government now to make sure that they do not stymy those efforts.”

“We want to be a part of this so that we can pursue our own independent charges and follow the evidence where it leads,” the Plant City Republican said on “America’s Newsroom.”

Moody’s remarks come after Gov. Ron DeSantis complained to viewers of the same network that the federal government — the motivations of which both Moody and DeSantis have cast doubt on, given that the feds are trying Trump in a classified documents case — wasn’t being “cooperative.”

“Investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” DeSantis said on Thursday’s “Ingraham Angle.”

“I think they’ve taken the position, you know, they don’t want the state of Florida to be involved in this.”

On Thursday, DeSantis struck a different tone, saying he hadn’t “disputed” the feds’ “right to investigate.”

“Let us do this,” he said. “So, hopefully, that tune will change. But I can tell you right now, we have not gotten a lot of receptive response.”

As DeSantis did the night before, Moody on Friday dialed down the rhetoric somewhat in her latest plea to run a probe on a parallel track, saying the feds may “pursue more serious charges and … (if) they do that, they may try to assert or prevent Florida from being involved.”

Her hope is that would-be assassin Ryan Routh is tried for attempted murder. He’s currently held on gun charges.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • PeterH

    September 20, 2024 at 11:18 am

    FUN FACT
    The Feds would be absolutely crazy to share information with two political hack incompetents like Moody and DeSantis and jeopardize prosecutorial evidence the Feds may have in their case. Moody and DeSantis are known for media leaks and fictitious ‘breaking Fox News’ nothingburgers.

    Reply

    • Bobblehead Kammy

      September 20, 2024 at 11:31 am

      Dear Independent voter, is there a Republican out there that you support? Asking for a friend. 🤣

      Reply

