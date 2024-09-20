September 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pressure continues to mount on Billy Napier as Gators face Mississippi State
Image via AP.

Cole PepperSeptember 20, 20245min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Sharyn Smith, reporter’s go-to champion of Florida’s Sunshine Laws, dies

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida airports fly high in satisfaction ratings in new J.D. Power study

APoliticalHeadlines

Weekly new unemployment claims in Florida show a rare Summer increase

Billy Napier
With a challenging schedule ahead, the Gators must find a way to win Saturday against the Bulldogs.

How important is Saturday’s game against Mississippi State (Noon, ESPN) for the Florida Gators?

It could dictate the direction of the program’s future.

Florida (1-2) has struggled in the season’s opening month with losses to Miami and Texas A&M. Head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat. Through two-plus seasons in Gainesville, Napier’s record is 12-16, well below the expectations for the Gators. Florida hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2020, and fans and boosters are getting restless.

With games against UCF, No. 6 Tennessee, Kentucky and No. 2 Georgia ahead on the schedule, a loss to Mississippi State could cement changes in the football program. Oddsmakers not only list Napier among the most likely head coach firings in the nation, but they have already begun to put odds on his replacement. That’s not a good sign.

According to Sportsbetting.ag, the three four picks are Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss, Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell, Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz and former Florida State All-American and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

On the field, Florida has an unsettled quarterback situation. Senior Graham Marsh and highly touted freshman DJ Lagway were rotated each possession against Florida A&M. Napier said this week that he would play both players against Mississippi State (1-2). The school announced that they will not release an official depth chart for the rest of the season, prompting conjecture that Lagway could get the start on Saturday.

The Gators’ issues aren’t simply at quarterback. The offensive line has also struggled. Against Miami and Texas A&M, the Florida offense converted just three of 18 third-down chances.

Defensively, Florida has surrendered 74 points in two losses. Against Miami, the Gators gave up 385 yards passing. Against Texas A&M they surrendered 310 rushing yards.

Mississippi State started the season with a 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky, but losses to Arizona State and Toledo followed. Saturday’s game serves as the SEC opener for the Bulldogs. They are scheduled to travel to No. 1 Texas next week.

The Bulldogs have been led by wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., who has 16 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown seven touchdowns and one interception, but has been sacked 10 times in three games.

Florida is listed as a 6-point favorite in the game. A win would reduce some pressure on Napier for the time being. A loss might lead to immediate changes.

Napier knows the pressure he is under and is doing everything in his power to keep the locker room together. As losses mount, that task becomes increasingly difficult.

“Responsibility, accountability is the only option here,” Napier said this week. “The most important thing, and I told the players after the game Saturday, is that they stick together. We can’t control what is said on the outside or done on the outside. We can control what is said within the walls.”

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody worries feds may 'stymy' Florida probe into threat on Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories