Torrie Jasuwan nabs support from 2 former city leaders as she battles City Council incumbent

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Torrie Jasuwan has landed two new endorsements in her race for the District 5 seat held by incumbent Deborah Figgs-Sanders, who faces Jasuwan in November.

The latest endorsers include Frank Peterman Jr., who represented residents in District 6 in the late-1990s, and Leslie Curran, an art gallery owner who served on the City Council in the ’90s for two terms and again from 2006 until 2014.

Peterman, who also served in the House for two terms in the early 2000s, said his decision to support Jasuwan was informed by his civic service.

“Before my election to the State House and appointment as the Secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice, my political career began at the local level as a member of the St. Petersburg City Council. I know how important local politics is. It gives you a wonderful chance to change lives, one by one, to help your neighbors by fighting for the underdog, and the underrepresented,” Peterman said.

“Torrie Jasuwan has done just that. From helping working families by providing diapers and supplies for children, to working to eradicate the diaper tax in our state, Torrie has fought for us. She deserves a chance to take her service to the next level, and I fully endorse her campaign for City Council District 5.”

Jasuwan is a self-described “mompreneur” who owns and operates Luxe Properties, a boutique real estate firm specializing in high-end and other transactions. She is also a community advocate, having founded the BabyCycle Diaper Bank more than 12 years ago to provide diapers to families in need. She also worked with outgoing Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani to pass a state law eliminating sales tax on diapers.

“I am thrilled to have the support from two more pillars of the St. Pete political community,” Jasuwan said. “Council Member Leslie Curran was a voice of cordiality and consensus and champion of the arts on the City Council, which we desperately need today. Secretary Peterman has been a major leader in the community and is currently a business leader and pastor of a local church.”

“I am humbled by the strong support of so many friends from our city to help us get our message to the voters of St Petersburg,” Jasuwan added. “I am energized by the support from so many different people and diverse groups throughout our city.”

Jasuwan has several endorsements heading into the final weeks of campaigning, including from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association, former Mayor Rick Baker, and former City Council member and once-mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon, who all offered their support earlier this Summer.

Other backers include former City Council members Jay Lasita, who served in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and Jim Kennedy, who served more recently. She has several other nods from predecessors on the dais, including former City Council members Jamie Bennett, Jeff Danner, Kathleen Ford, Karl Nurse and Larry Williams. She also secured support from Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne and former St. Pete Mayor Bob Ulrich.

As of the end of August, Jasuwan had raised more than $82,000, about $18,000 less than Figgs-Sanders. As of the end or August, neither candidate had spent much of their hauls, with Jasuwan retaining about $59,000 and Figgs-Sanders about $82,000.