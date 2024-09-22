September 22, 2024
GrayRobinson hires five specialized construction-law attorneys in Tampa

Florida powerhouse law firm hires five new attorneys for its offices in Tampa from boutique law office.

A Florida-based law firm has hired five new attorneys to handle legal issues in the state’s continually growing construction industry.

The new legal eagles joining GrayRobinson specialize in construction litigation. They’re joining the legal team in the firm’s Tampa offices. GrayRobinson is headquartered in Orlando but has offices in several metropolitan markets throughout the state and Washington, D.C.

According to a news release, the five new attorneys practicing law for GrayRobinson are coming from a boutique law firm in Tampa. They’re all joining the GrayRobinson litigation section. All five already have well-established careers in practicing law in Florida.

The new GrayRobinson construction attorney hires in Tampa include:

Kellie Caggiano is a professional liability attorney who has also handled litigation, construction, appellate, and trial support.

Lauren Eliopoulos has specialized in construction and litigation.

Hannah Tyson, a specialist in construction and litigation, and Caggiano, Eliopoulos, and Tyson are all shareholders.

Randell “Rick” Rowe is a senior associate specializing in personal injury, construction, and appellate and trial support litigation.

Melissa Petersen is also a construction and litigation attorney.

“We are excited to strengthen our team of construction attorneys with the talents of Kellie, Lauren, Hannah, Rick, and Melissa,” said GrayRobinson Shareholder and Construction Team Leader Trevor Arnold. “Collectively, they bring nearly 50 years of experience to our team, representing clients in complex construction litigation matters. Having known Kellie for most of my career, I’m confident that this expansion will further GrayRobinson’s ability to provide top-tier legal services within the construction space. I’m excited for our future.”

In addition to having 300 employees at 15 offices across the state of Florida, the firm is a well-known powerhouse operation that often deals with government officials and regulations for multiple industries.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

