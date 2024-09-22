GrayRobinson promotes several attorneys within the powerhouse Florida-based firm

One of Florida’s power law firms has elevated a platoon of attorneys in the organization. Three have been made shareholders in the firm while seven others have been promoted.

The Orlando-based firm GrayRobinson announced the promotions this month.

“We are proud to recognize the achievements of this extraordinary group of newly promoted professionals,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “These advancements reflect our firm’s commitment to supporting and developing professionals who collaborate across service lines to strengthen strategic alliances, tap meaningful spheres of influence, and reframe critical conversations. Congratulations to our nine attorneys and advisors on their well-deserved promotions.”

The three elevated to shareholders include Alexis Mason. She’s a member of the firm’s national Alcohol Law team in Miami. She practices law on trade regulation and concentrates on the alcohol industry with mergers and acquisitions among companies.

Another new shareholder is Erik Neudorff who is a litigator in the Fort Lauderdale operations for GrayRobinson. With over 10 years of experience, Neudorff is a specialized litigator in the construction and commercial field. He’s handled everything from local businesses to large national corporations before state and federal judges. He’s specialized in representing clients in both complex arbitration and trials as well as serving as legal counsel for contracts and project issues.

Alecia Smith Ingram is the final attorney who advanced to shareholder at GraryRobinson. She is a specialist in the legal public finance sector and business law for the firm in its Tampa operations. She’s been a counselor for bond financing and disclosure as well as underwriting for banks.

In a separate development, Angela Drzewieckie, has advanced to become a new senior government affairs advisor for the firm in Tallahassee. She’s had more than a decade of government relations experience and her practice has focused on legislative appropriations, local government, transportation and public safety.

GrayRobinson has also promoted four attorneys to senior associates including:

— Matthew Bowles, labor and employment in Tampa.

— Elisabeth Crane, business law in Orlando.

— Sydney Feldman D’Angelo, litigation in Miami.

— Cindy Innocent, litigation in Miami.

— Katherine Katz, litigation in Orlando.