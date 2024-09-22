September 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

GrayRobinson promotes several attorneys within the powerhouse Florida-based firm

Drew DixonSeptember 22, 20247min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

GrayRobinson hires five specialized construction-law attorneys in Tampa

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida ranks 5th in nation for most fatalities on rural roads

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tax Collector honored for public service and improving health care access in Pasco County

GrayRobinson_logo_miami_02
Three key attorneys in the GrayRobinson law firm in Florida have been made shareholders.

One of Florida’s power law firms has elevated a platoon of attorneys in the organization. Three have been made shareholders in the firm while seven others have been promoted.

The Orlando-based firm GrayRobinson announced the promotions this month.

“We are proud to recognize the achievements of this extraordinary group of newly promoted professionals,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “These advancements reflect our firm’s commitment to supporting and developing professionals who collaborate across service lines to strengthen strategic alliances, tap meaningful spheres of influence, and reframe critical conversations. Congratulations to our nine attorneys and advisors on their well-deserved promotions.”

The three elevated to shareholders include Alexis Mason. She’s a member of the firm’s national Alcohol Law team in Miami. She practices law on trade regulation and concentrates on the alcohol industry with mergers and acquisitions among companies.

Another new shareholder is Erik Neudorff who is a litigator in the Fort Lauderdale operations for GrayRobinson. With over 10 years of experience, Neudorff is a specialized litigator in the construction and commercial field. He’s handled everything from local businesses to large national corporations before state and federal judges. He’s specialized in representing clients in both complex arbitration and trials as well as serving as legal counsel for contracts and project issues.

Alecia Smith Ingram is the final attorney who advanced to shareholder at GraryRobinson. She is a specialist in the legal public finance sector and business law for the firm in its Tampa operations. She’s been a counselor for bond financing and disclosure as well as underwriting for banks.

In a separate development, Angela Drzewieckie, has advanced to become a new senior government affairs advisor for the firm in Tallahassee. She’s had more than a decade of government relations experience and her practice has focused on legislative appropriations, local government, transportation and public safety.

GrayRobinson has also promoted four attorneys to senior associates including:

— Matthew Bowles, labor and employment in Tampa.

— Elisabeth Crane, business law in Orlando.

— Sydney Feldman D’Angelo, litigation in Miami.

— Cindy Innocent, litigation in Miami.

— Katherine Katz, litigation in Orlando.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida ranks 5th in nation for most fatalities on rural roads

nextGrayRobinson hires five specialized construction-law attorneys in Tampa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories