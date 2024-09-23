September 23, 2024
‘Get over it’: Lincoln Project ad features Sam Elliott urging skeptical voters to drop prejudices, support Kamala Harris
Sam Elliott. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

SamElliott
'I can’t believe we’re having this conversation again.'

The voice of Sam Elliott confronts sexism in voting habits head-on in the latest ad from The Lincoln Project.

In a voiceover laced with occasional obscenity, the “Tombstone” actor demands voters set aside prejudices and support Kamala Harris becoming America’s first woman President.

“What the hell are you waiting for?” Elliott says. “Because if it’s the woman thing, it’s time to get over that. It’s time for hope, for change. It’s time to be a man and vote for a woman.”

The Lincoln Project, founded and run by former Republican political consultants, has developed a reputation over more than four years for delivering blunt messaging to counter former President Donald Trump’s agenda. With Trump serving as the Republican presidential nominee for the third straight election, Elliott provides a monologue with his famous weathered drawl.

“I can’t believe we’re having this conversation again,” he said. “So here we go.”

Elliott notably voiced a political ad in 2020 produced by then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign. At that point, Elliott backed a candidate with a public profile similar to his own, a White man and long-recognizable figure finally reaching marquee star power later in life.

But now, with Biden stepping aside this year and endorsing his Vice President as his preferred successor instead of seeking another term, Elliott said voters should also be willing to redirect their support to Harris, rather than considering a return to the Trump era.

A press release from The Lincoln Project makes clear that producers hope to reach skeptical voters who supported Biden but may feel uncomfortable for any reason about voting for Harris. Elliott’s voiceover suggests the stakes of the race are too high to allow personal biases to derail rational decision-making.

“You know what’s at stake,” Elliott says. “One candidate promises a divided America filled with lies and hate. And one stands for change.”

“Kamala Harris has more courage, more honor, more guts than this guy ever had,” Elliott adds, as footage shifts to images of Trump in black and white.

Elliott offers some commentary that will keep the ad off broadcast airwaves but which conveys the anger he holds over the prospect of another Trump presidency.

“You decide, are we really going back down that same fucking broken road? Or are we moving forward?”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

