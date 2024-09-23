September 23, 2024
Donald Trump, Rick Scott hold single-digit leads in new poll
trump scott edit
Can Democrats make up ground before November?

Republicans are on track to carry Florida in the races for President and Senate.

That’s the takeaway from polling of 1,894 likely voters from Redfield & Wilton, which finds former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ahead of Democratic opponents Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Trump, who won the state against Joe Biden by north of 371,000 votes in 2020, leads the Vice President 50% to 45%, a 5-point edge that substantially accords with the polling average, which shows Trump up by 6 points.

The survey was part of swing-state polling regularly conducted by the effort, but there is evidence that Florida still leans Republican here.

For example, Florida was just one of two states polled where JD Vance, Trump’s polarizing vice presidential pick, is above water (+5) in terms of favorability. While Harris’ No. 2, Tim Walz, is marginally more popular (+7), his numbers have declined since the previous survey from Redfield and Wilton.

Florida voters trust Trump more than Harris on policing and crime, the economy, inflation, Ukraine, and immigration.

Given that the state has more than a million more active Republicans than Democrats, it’s not surprising to see GOP candidates in the lead.

The Senate race offers a similar topography. Scott has a 4-point lead over Mucarsel-Powell, with 11% of voters undecided. The current RCP Average for the Senate race has Scott up by 4.3 points, so this poll aligns with the other recent surveys.

In an attempt to close the gap, Mucarsel-Powell has been trying to bait Scott into a debate. She is open to debates on WPBF in West Palm Beach, WFLA in Tampa and WJXT in Jacksonville. Scott isn’t committing to any debates.

