Ex-Dolphin Ricky Williams backs Amendment 3 to ‘end prejudice over cannabis’ in Florida

Twenty years after a weed suspension prompted him to retire from the NFL, former Miami Dolphins running back, current NFL Hall of Fame nominee and pot entrepreneur Ricky Williams is backing Amendment 3 to legalize cannabis in Florida.

Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign that led a push to get Amendment 3 on the November ballot, announced Williams’ support of the change, which would decriminalize pot in Florida for people 21 and older.

“I know firsthand the ostracizing and debilitating effects the criminalization of cannabis can have,” Williams said in a statement.

“I want to pay my experiences forward, end the unjust criminalization and prejudice over cannabis, and bring Florida to the same level of freedom that over half of the country already enjoys. We can accomplish this by voting ‘Yes’ on 3 this November.”

A longtime cannabis user and advocate, Williams made headlines as a Dolphin in 2004 when he retired for a year after the NFL suspended him for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He returned the following year after paying fines, but issues related to his pot use persisted despite his excellent on-field performance.

Williams — who legally changed his last name in 2022 to that of his wife, Linnea Miron — has long been an advocate for the legalization and medicinal benefits of cannabis. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Heisman Trophy winner has his own brand, Highsman. He has also pushed for the NFL to offer players cannabis treatment for their ailments instead of opioids.

He joins a growing list of notable figures voicing support for Amendment 3, including ex-President Donald Trump, boxing legend Mike Tyson, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, rapper Wiz Khalifa, Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones, Democratic Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Democratic Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and Democratic Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor.

Groups supporting the measure include Athletes for Care, ACLU of Florida, the Florida Democratic Party, SEIU Florida and the Libertarian Party of Florida.

Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson Morgan Hill said Williams’ story is “an important case study for why passing Amendment 3 is an important, long-necessitated step forward for Florida.”

“No one deserves to have their life changed simply for using marijuana,” Hill said. “We are grateful to have his support and look forward to continuing to grow this vast coalition behind legalizing adult use recreational marijuana for Florida.”

Amendment 3 must receive at least 60% of the vote on the Nov. 5 ballot to pass, and polling shows support is at or near that threshold.

The Republican Party of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other high-ranking state officials, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, are fighting the proposal and encouraging voters to reject it. That includes a counter-campaign, Keep Florida Clean, run by James Uthmeier, the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

The Florida Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Associations are also opposing Amendment 3, as is billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who has vowed to spend $12 million to defeat the measure.