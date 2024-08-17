Donna Deegan backs cannabis legalization, breaking with Jacksonville’s Sheriff

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor is siding with a constitutional amendment that would legalize adult-use marijuana.

That’s what she exclusively is telling Florida Politics.

“I support Amendment 3. People shouldn’t be jailed and caught up in the system for small amounts that are for personal consumption. There should still be laws in place that regulate the time, place, and manner for appropriate usage. All in all, people should be free from government interference if they aren’t putting the public in danger or disrupting the community,” says Donna Deegan.

If it gets 60% or more of the vote, the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative could expand the current retail model beyond medical necessity, allowing visitors to the state and residents without qualifying conditions access to the product with legalization in effect as soon as May 2025 if 60% or more of voters approve.

It would allow adults 21 years or older to “possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

It also would permit “Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories.”

The amendment would allow for personal use of cannabis and derivatives, permitting consumers up to 3 ounces of marijuana and 5 grams of concentrate (such as oils, wax, shatter, and others).

Contrary to what opponents of the amendment claim, the Legislature would be permitted to enact laws consistent with the amendment, including permitting recreational-use dispensaries to compete with the medical companies in the Florida market.

Deegan’s affirmation of the amendment follows Sheriff T.K. Waters expressing opposition.

“I’m dead set against it,” he said, per WJXT. “I don’t want drugs legal in our city. I don’t want drugs legal in our state. I don’t want drugs legal in our country. It’s not good for us. It’s not good for our community.”

Polling shows the amendment could pass in November, though Republicans have only begun to fight it.

One poll, conducted by FAU’s PolCom Lab, found that 56% back Amendment 3. An additional 15% of respondents don’t know how they will vote. Another from USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN shows 63% support.

Steve Vancore — a spokesperson for Trulieve, which supports Amendment 3, and a pollster himself — criticized the FAU survey for not asking voters the right question. The FAU poll asked, “On the upcoming ballot amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for adults 21 years and older, which way are you considering voting?”

“We don’t take any poll that doesn’t not ask the actual ballot language and suggest that readers don’t take it seriously either,” Vancore told Florida Politics’ Christine Jordan Sexton. “Valid poll after valid poll including the poll from the opposition have consistently shown amendment 3 polling in the mid 60%.”

___

Christine Jordan Sexton contributed reporting.