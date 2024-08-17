August 17, 2024
Rick Scott opposes abortion and weed pushes, but isn’t saying what he’ll do to defeat them

A.G. Gancarski
August 17, 2024

Rick Scott Jax image by Gancarski
The amendments need at least 60% of the vote to pass, and both are too close to call according to recent polls.

Rick Scott shares the November ballot with two initiatives that he opposes along with most other Florida Republican leaders.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure these don’t pass,” he said in Jacksonville Saturday at the Duval County Republican Party headquarters.

But he’s not disclosing strategies to defeat the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana or the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.

“I don’t support the ballot initiative on abortion because it’s extreme. I think the Democrats are, I believe, extreme on this. They support abortion up until the moment of birth, they support allowing a healthy baby born alive to die just by leaving him in the corner,” Scott claimed about the abortion initiative, before moving on to cannabis consideration.

“I know that marijuana is a gateway drug. My brother just died in the last few months, starting with marijuana and he ended up struggling with alcohol and drugs, so I don’t support it,” Scott added.

The amendments need at least 60% of the vote to pass, and both the abortion and weed pushes are too close to call, according to recent polls.

The Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) says the abortion amendment, which would effectively roll back restrictions on the procedure enacted in recent years, is at 56% support. They make the same claim about the cannabis measure, which would allow adults to possess three ounces of flower or five grams of concentrate.

A poll from USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN released this week found that the cannabis amendment had 63% support, meanwhile.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • MarvinM

    August 17, 2024 at 6:15 pm

    Rick Scott, from the article: “they support allowing a healthy baby born alive to die just by leaving him in the corner,”

    That’s just entirely untrue.

    A healthy baby will go in to the Florida foster care system. No doctor, no nurse, will allow a healthy baby to “die just by leaving him in the corner” (Scott’s words again)

    Now, I’m sure, someone reading here will be able to google and find anecdotes about babes being “left in the corner” but if you do, check the dates. Are your stories within the last 3 years? Or 7 years, or 12 years? And are they Florida stories or some other state?

    Rick Scott is not stupid, but he is desperate to retain his senate seat. He barely won it last time. That’s why he seems fine repeating these ridiculous lies.

    If babies are being thrown in corners in Florida then why the heck hasn’t any Republican governor in Florida done a damn thing to stop it?

    Oh wait, it’s because IT ISN’T HAPPENING!

