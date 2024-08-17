Rick Scott opposes abortion and weed pushes, but isn’t saying what he’ll do to defeat them

Rick Scott shares the November ballot with two initiatives that he opposes along with most other Florida Republican leaders.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure these don’t pass,” he said in Jacksonville Saturday at the Duval County Republican Party headquarters.

But he’s not disclosing strategies to defeat the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana or the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.

“I don’t support the ballot initiative on abortion because it’s extreme. I think the Democrats are, I believe, extreme on this. They support abortion up until the moment of birth, they support allowing a healthy baby born alive to die just by leaving him in the corner,” Scott claimed about the abortion initiative, before moving on to cannabis consideration.

“I know that marijuana is a gateway drug. My brother just died in the last few months, starting with marijuana and he ended up struggling with alcohol and drugs, so I don’t support it,” Scott added.

The amendments need at least 60% of the vote to pass, and both the abortion and weed pushes are too close to call, according to recent polls.

The Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) says the abortion amendment, which would effectively roll back restrictions on the procedure enacted in recent years, is at 56% support. They make the same claim about the cannabis measure, which would allow adults to possess three ounces of flower or five grams of concentrate.

A poll from USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN released this week found that the cannabis amendment had 63% support, meanwhile.