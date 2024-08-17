Donald Trump endorses Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, María Elvira Salazar for re-election

Donald Trump announced (and reiterated) a bunch of endorsements over the weekend, including a trio of nods for incumbent U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar of Miami-Dade County.

In back-to-back posts on his Truth Social platform, the former President gave his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to the three lawmakers, offering similar praise for each.

He described Díaz-Balart, Miami-Dade’s senior Congressman, as “a tremendous Champion for the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District (who) stands up against the wasteful spending in Washington, and supports our Great Military and Veterans.”

Salazar, he said, is “not afraid to speak up for the people of Florida and all Americans,” particularly those whom she represents in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

“Maria is a True Patriot that fights against the Corrupt Policies of the Radical Left that put us all in harm’s way,” he said. “She is working hard to Grow the Economy, Lower Inflation, Defend the Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump called Giménez, Miami-Dade’s immediate past Mayor, “a tireless Advocate for the people of Florida’s 28th Congressional District.”

“As a career firefighter, Carlos has spent his life putting out the flames of dangerous fires and the flames of the dangerous (Joe) Biden-(Kamala) Harris Administration,” he said. “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump also threw an endorsement to Dan Franzese, a Palm Beach County businessman competing in a three-way Republican Primary for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which Democrat Lois Frankel represents.

Franzese, too, “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump declared.

Giménez endorsed Trump in April 2023. Díaz-Balart followed suit in January. Salazar did so the month after.

This year, Díaz-Balart faces two Primary challengers, Richard Evans and Johnny Fratto. One Democrat, Joey Atkins, will take on the winner.

Giménez has no Primary foes. Miami-Dade and Monroe County voters will choose between him and retired Navy Commander Phil Ehr, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Salazar, meanwhile, has one Primary opponent, Royland Lara, and with a victory Tuesday would face either former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey or Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller, both Democrats, in the General.