After long wait, Mario Díaz-Balart endorses Donald Trump

The dean of Florida’s congressional delegation is endorsing Donald Trump for President.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart issued his support for the lone Florida candidate still in the race. In doing so, the Hialeah Republican also slammed the foreign policy of incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.

“Over the last three years Biden’s disastrous policies have brought us record inflation, an uncontrolled border, rampant crime, high energy prices and the top military leadership in disarray,” Díaz-Balart posted on X. “President Trump has the record, experience and the ability to undo the devastating consequences of Biden’s policies. I wholeheartedly endorse Donald Trump to be our next President.”

The decision wasn’t a hasty one from Díaz-Balart. Indeed, the long-serving Congressman was the 19th of Florida’s 20 Republican House representatives to weigh in on the race.

That leaves U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, as the sole Republican in the delegation not to back a presidential favorite in the ongoing GOP Primary — and indeed not to endorse Trump.

The support from Díaz-Balart also comes when it seems almost impossible for anyone but Trump to win the nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race after coming in behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

That leaves Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and ambassador to the United Nations, as the only major Republican challenging the former President for the 2024 nomination. Trump already beat Haley in the New Hampshire Primary and leads in polling ahead of the South Carolina Primary in Haley’s home state.

Both U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses. So did most Republican House members, many before DeSantis got into the race.

The only other Republican in the delegation to endorse a candidate other than Trump has been U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee. The Thonotosassa Republican initially endorsed DeSantis. After the Florida Governor suspended his campaign, Lee shifted her allegiance to Trump.