Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign launches bilingual TV, digital ad buy

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign is hitting terrestrial and digital airwaves with a pair of ads highlighting her recent State of the County address and three-plus years as Miami-Dade’s top government executive.

The 30-second spots are virtually identical. One is in English, the other in Spanish. Both focus on the county’s growing economy, lower crime rates, and affordable housing and climate change initiatives under Levine Cava’s leadership.

“As Mayor of Miami-Dade County, I am proud to lead with compassion and deliver with action,” she said in a statement.

“When I was elected three years ago, I promised to serve with vision, integrity, and results — and today, we’ve made good on those promises by solving critical issues affecting our residents’ quality of life, from housing affordability to economic opportunity, public safety, and long overdue investments in infrastructure. Together, with your support, we’ll continue delivering future-ready results for residents and their families because it’s what our community deserves.”

The “major” five-figure ad buy began Monday and will run for two weeks across “bilingual TV and digital platforms,” Claire VanSusteren, the campaign’s Communications Director, told Florida Politics.

Levine Cava, the first woman and Jewish person to serve as Miami-Dade Mayor, entered 2024 in a strong position to defend her job. She raised more than $3 million last year, of which she had $2.3 million on New Year’s Day. And she’s close to repeating a previously unprecedented feat she accomplished in 2020 by qualifying for the Mayor’s race by petition.

So far, three people have filed to challenge her in the technically nonpartisan contest: Republican Mayor Manny Cid, GOP social media influencer Alex Otaola and fellow Democrat Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a trapeze artist who received numerous citations for code violations at his home-based circus business.

Cid ended 2023 with $221,000 in campaign cash. Otaola had about $142,000. Quintero had less than $2,500.

All candidates for Mayor are competing against one another in the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will face off in a runoff culminating in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.