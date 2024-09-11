September 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters, Shevrin Jones appear in ad together supporting recreational pot legalization
Joe Gruters, Shevrin Jones in Yes On 3 ad.

Jacob OglesSeptember 11, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis reflects on trip to Manhattan last year during 9/11 anniversary

HeadlinesNE Florida

U.K. defense company agrees to open manufacturing facility in Palm Coast

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will tackle recreational pot, rescheduling and banking

Screen Shot 2024-09-11 at 9.41.49 AM
The Republican and Democrat joined one another for an ad promoting Amendment 3.

A new Smart & Safe Florida ad highlights bipartisan support for a recreational pot ballot measure.

30-second spot shows state Sens. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, and Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, side-by-side, cooperating to puff up support for Amendment 3.

“We don’t agree on much,” Gruters said. “Hardly anything,” Jones adds. “But we do agree on this,” Gruters conveys to the camera.

Florida requires constitutional amendments to earn 60% support of voters in the General Election to pass. Campaign organizers say Gruters and Jones’ joint appearance in the ad highlights the state’s bipartisan support for recreational marijuana.

“Election season often feels divisive, but not when it comes to Amendment 3. Floridians from all political backgrounds understand that Amendment 3 stands for freedom, safety and economic opportunity,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida.

“When considering Amendment 3, Floridians aren’t focused on political parties; they’re thinking about their personal freedoms and the opportunities we can create together.”

Gruters, also Florida’s Republican National Committeeman, endorsed Amendment 3 despite the fact the Republican Party of Florida had taken a stance against it. That puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose surrogates have trolled the sitting lawmaker over the position, but Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, endorsed the measure.

Jones’ support wasn’t so surprising. He filed legislation in the state House in 2019 to decriminalize marijuana and has long argued drug laws disproportionately create high incarceration rates in communities of color.

In the ad, Gruters and Jones cordially offer various things they agree on, including that Gruters supports Trump for President. At the same time, Jones backs Vice President Kamala Harris for the job. But Amendment 3 brings the lawmakers together.

“It legalizes marijuana for adult use, giving freedom to Floridians,” Gruters said.

“And justice for our community,” Jones adds.

The two bounce back and forth, offering free market and justice reform arguments in favor of legalizing pot.

“It’s not about politics,” Gruters said. “It’s about Florida.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Marijuana Policy Conference will tackle recreational pot, rescheduling and banking

nextU.K. defense company agrees to open manufacturing facility in Palm Coast

One comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories