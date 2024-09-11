Joe Gruters, Shevrin Jones appear in ad together supporting recreational pot legalization

A new Smart & Safe Florida ad highlights bipartisan support for a recreational pot ballot measure.

A 30-second spot shows state Sens. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, and Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, side-by-side, cooperating to puff up support for Amendment 3.

“We don’t agree on much,” Gruters said. “Hardly anything,” Jones adds. “But we do agree on this,” Gruters conveys to the camera.

Florida requires constitutional amendments to earn 60% support of voters in the General Election to pass. Campaign organizers say Gruters and Jones’ joint appearance in the ad highlights the state’s bipartisan support for recreational marijuana.

“Election season often feels divisive, but not when it comes to Amendment 3. Floridians from all political backgrounds understand that Amendment 3 stands for freedom, safety and economic opportunity,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida.

“When considering Amendment 3, Floridians aren’t focused on political parties; they’re thinking about their personal freedoms and the opportunities we can create together.”

Gruters, also Florida’s Republican National Committeeman, endorsed Amendment 3 despite the fact the Republican Party of Florida had taken a stance against it. That puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose surrogates have trolled the sitting lawmaker over the position, but Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, endorsed the measure.

Jones’ support wasn’t so surprising. He filed legislation in the state House in 2019 to decriminalize marijuana and has long argued drug laws disproportionately create high incarceration rates in communities of color.

In the ad, Gruters and Jones cordially offer various things they agree on, including that Gruters supports Trump for President. At the same time, Jones backs Vice President Kamala Harris for the job. But Amendment 3 brings the lawmakers together.

“It legalizes marijuana for adult use, giving freedom to Floridians,” Gruters said.

“And justice for our community,” Jones adds.

The two bounce back and forth, offering free market and justice reform arguments in favor of legalizing pot.

“It’s not about politics,” Gruters said. “It’s about Florida.”