September 23, 2024
Florida price gouging hotline activated for multiple counties in advance of brewing tropical system
Drivers wait in line for gasoline in Altamonte Springs, Fla., ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Hurricane Irma
Any retailer nailed for price gouging during a state of emergency in Florida can be fined up to $1,000 per offense.

With a tropical system brewing near the Gulf of Mexico, Florida has issued a state of emergency in 41 counties and has activated the state’s price gouging hotline to report bad actors taking advantage of diligent residents preparing for the storm.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to strengthen as it works its way through the Gulf of Mexico and could impact large parts of Florida near the end of this week,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in a news release issued Monday afternoon. “To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm prep, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida.”

Under Florida law, it is illegal for retailers in the state to artificially jack up prices on essential products or goods once a state of emergency has been declared for any county in the state that falls under that state of emergency. Anyone who suspects a retailer is gouging customers at the cash register can report them at a state website established by the State Attorney’s Office. Florida residents can also place a telephone call to 1(866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) to report suspected retailers.

State officials have also established a separate website under the Attorney General’s Office that explains how price gouging works. Anyone found guilty of price gouging is subject to civil penalties up to $1,000 per offense.

As of now, the state price gouging laws are in effect for the following counties covered by the state of emergency: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

Florida’s price gouging law only applies to items and services essential to getting ready for or recovering from a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    September 23, 2024 at 4:53 pm

    The “gouging laws” constitute price-fixing. The net effect of these laws is to drive down the availability of goods and services at precisely the time they are most needed.

    Merchants who engage in gouging are remembered by the community and are usually forced out of business. That is the free market at work.

    Vote Libertarian.

    Reply

