Florida price gouging hotline activated for multiple counties in advance of brewing tropical system

With a tropical system brewing near the Gulf of Mexico, Florida has issued a state of emergency in 41 counties and has activated the state’s price gouging hotline to report bad actors taking advantage of diligent residents preparing for the storm.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to strengthen as it works its way through the Gulf of Mexico and could impact large parts of Florida near the end of this week,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in a news release issued Monday afternoon. “To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm prep, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida.”

Under Florida law, it is illegal for retailers in the state to artificially jack up prices on essential products or goods once a state of emergency has been declared for any county in the state that falls under that state of emergency. Anyone who suspects a retailer is gouging customers at the cash register can report them at a state website established by the State Attorney’s Office. Florida residents can also place a telephone call to 1(866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) to report suspected retailers.

State officials have also established a separate website under the Attorney General’s Office that explains how price gouging works. Anyone found guilty of price gouging is subject to civil penalties up to $1,000 per offense.

As of now, the state price gouging laws are in effect for the following counties covered by the state of emergency: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

Florida’s price gouging law only applies to items and services essential to getting ready for or recovering from a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.