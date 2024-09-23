FWC advises Florida boat owners to get their vessels ready ASAP ahead of approaching storm

Florida officials are advising boat owners to prepare their vessels as soon as possible after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency as a tropical system continues to approach the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center projections show the storm strengthening, and it likely will hit Florida’s west coast or Panhandle late this week.

What is likely to grow to Tropical System Nine, and possibly a hurricane after that, poses a major threat to multiple counties in the state facing the gulf. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is advising boat owners, especially along the Gulf Coast, to take steps now to secure vessels in advance of the oncoming tropical blast.

“There is a considerable risk of storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, as well as damaging winds. Preparation is critical to staying safe and minimizing severe weather impacts,” an FWC news release said.

Initially, FWC officials said boat owners should move their vessels. But there are others steps they can take, including:

— If your boat can be trailered, haul it out of the water and move it to a safe location as far from tidal waters as possible. This includes kayaks and other recreational watercraft.

— If your vessel must stay in a marina berth, double all lines and rig cross-spring lines fore and aft, and attach lines high on pilings to allow for tidal rise or surge.

— If your vessel is at anchor, move to the most protected area possible and set out multiple anchors with at least a 10:1 scope, remove canvas coverings if possible and remove or secure any sails.

— If your vessel is to remain on a mooring, make sure it is designed to withstand the load that your vessel will place on it. Inspect chains and swivels connecting to the mooring buoy and double up on the pendant.

— Remember to remove Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacons, life rings, life jackets and loose items from the boat and store them in a safe, indoor location.

— Use the Florida Boat Ramp Finder to find a ramp near you.

In addition to those suggestions, the FWC advises boat owners to cover all boat lines to prevent any chafing. Owners should charge batteries and make sure automatic bilge pumps are operational throughout the storm. And don’t stay on board the vessel during the storm or venture out into rough waters.

Even after the storm, FWC officials urge boat owners to do the following:

— Check marina eligibility for disaster relief through Small Business Administration loans.

— Report missing or damaged waterway markers.

— Report storm-damaged boats that might be lost or abandoned to your local law enforcement agency (preferred) or the FWC Division of Law Enforcement at 888-404-3922.

— Call 911 or use VHF Marine Radio Channel 16 to report distress and other emergencies. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress due to limited resources to monitor the dozens of social media platforms during severe storm events.