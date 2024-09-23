September 23, 2024
Fiona McFarland’s first 2024 TV ad documents path from military to elected service

Jacob Ogles

Screen Shot 2024-09-23 at 5.26.48 PM
The 30-second spot hits TV airwaves on Tuesday.

Rep. Fiona McFarland leans heavily on her military service in her first television ad of the election cycle.

The Sarasota Republican unveiled her first video advertisement, which tells the story of her path from the U.S. Navy to representing House District 73. It begins with the boom of heavy artillery firing from the deck of a ship.

“She served on guided missile destroyers, then took Tallahassee by storm,” a narrator states. “Fiona McFarland, the Navy veteran-turned-state Representative who actually represents the issues we care about.”

During the 30-second spot, headlines and narration tick off several topics and bills she supported, including holding insurance companies accountable (SB 7052), providing raises for teachers (HB 5001), improving water quality (SB 1954), expanding access to child care (HB 7073) and limiting children’s exposure to social media (HB 3).

The campaign can be viewed on digital platforms now and will hit Sarasota area TV airwaves on Tuesday.

McFarland’s campaign stressed her background, graduating from the Naval Academy in 2008 and serving as a surface warfare officer in the Navy in the Western Pacific. She later worked in the Pentagon.

The ad also shows aerial views of Sarasota beaches and schools, as well as footage of McFarland walking the beach with husband Matthew Melton, himself a Navy Lieutenant, and two of their children.

“Fiona is one of the most respected legislators in Tallahassee because she is unafraid to tackle the difficult issues that many shy away from,” said Max Goodman, McFarland spokesman and the producer of the ad.

“It’s why she has garnered so much support in Sarasota County from people of all political stripes who appreciate her continued service to her country and the relentless diligence and authenticity she brings to the job.”

McFarland this year faces Democrat Derek Reich, whom she defeated in 2022. She first won office in 2020.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

