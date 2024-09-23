Fiona McFarland’s first 2024 TV ad documents path from military to elected service

Rep. Fiona McFarland leans heavily on her military service in her first television ad of the election cycle.

The Sarasota Republican unveiled her first video advertisement, which tells the story of her path from the U.S. Navy to representing House District 73. It begins with the boom of heavy artillery firing from the deck of a ship.

“She served on guided missile destroyers, then took Tallahassee by storm,” a narrator states. “Fiona McFarland, the Navy veteran-turned-state Representative who actually represents the issues we care about.”

During the 30-second spot, headlines and narration tick off several topics and bills she supported, including holding insurance companies accountable (SB 7052), providing raises for teachers (HB 5001), improving water quality (SB 1954), expanding access to child care (HB 7073) and limiting children’s exposure to social media (HB 3).

The campaign can be viewed on digital platforms now and will hit Sarasota area TV airwaves on Tuesday.

McFarland’s campaign stressed her background, graduating from the Naval Academy in 2008 and serving as a surface warfare officer in the Navy in the Western Pacific. She later worked in the Pentagon.

The ad also shows aerial views of Sarasota beaches and schools, as well as footage of McFarland walking the beach with husband Matthew Melton, himself a Navy Lieutenant, and two of their children.

“Fiona is one of the most respected legislators in Tallahassee because she is unafraid to tackle the difficult issues that many shy away from,” said Max Goodman, McFarland spokesman and the producer of the ad.

“It’s why she has garnered so much support in Sarasota County from people of all political stripes who appreciate her continued service to her country and the relentless diligence and authenticity she brings to the job.”

McFarland this year faces Democrat Derek Reich, whom she defeated in 2022. She first won office in 2020.