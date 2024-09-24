September 24, 2024
Secret is out: FIU is a ‘leading American university,’ university President says

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 24, 20243min0

fiu
FIU joins several Florida higher education institutions that received national recognition in the new rankings.

Florida International University (FIU) ranked No. 46 among public universities in the country, school leaders announced, as they celebrated the latest U.S. News & World Report annual rankings.

The school’s No. 46 position was up 18 spots from last year.

“Panthers, we did it! … Our university has risen faster than any other university — public or private — in the past 10 years,” FIU President Kenneth Jessell wrote in a message to the school community.

“Equally impressive is the fact that FIU tied for No.1 in the nation for social mobility, highlighting our contributions to the upward economic mobility of our graduates. Today’s recognition reflects what many of us in South Florida have known for quite some time — FIU is a leading American university performing at the highest level in all higher education key measures.”

FIU was also rated No. 98 overall among all schools, both public and private schools across the country. Last year, FIU had been ranked 26 spots lower in the category.

“Without a doubt, FIU’s greatness is being recognized nationally, and it’s because of the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and our Board of Trustees,” Jessell wrote. “I would like to thank Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state legislature and the Florida Board of Governors for their support during FIU’s upward trajectory.”

FIU joins several Florida higher education institutions that received national recognition in the new rankings that take into account several data points, including student graduation and retention rates, first-generation student success and student-to-faculty ratio. Florida State University, University of Central Florida and University of South Florida were all among the list of schools appearing in the rankings.

“Panthers, we take on the world’s most pressing challenges and rise to meet them,” Jessell added. “Our university’s commitment to impact, student success and research excellence is what embodies the FIU spirit — forward-thinking, innovative, unstoppable.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

