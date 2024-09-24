September 24, 2024
Alachua County issues local emergency notice, offers sandbags

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 24, 20242min1

sandbags
Sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alachua County says it has issued a local state of emergency for residents due to Tropical Storm Helene, after the County Commission approved the order. It said the storm is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane by Thursday, when it’s expected to make landfall that evening.

Alachua County, home to the University of Florida in north-central Florida, has a number of neighborhoods in low-lying areas that suffer extensive flooding during heavy rains.

The county said it is offering to load pre-filled sandbags at Wayside Park for anyone who needs them until 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue again at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. if weather permits.

The county said outside those hours, sand, bags and shovels are available for self service.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Fresh Take Florida

One comment

  • Butt and beave

    September 24, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    I have never seen real effectiveness of sand bags.. maybe something new on the market for barrier
    Anyone game for multi level solutions

    Reply

Floridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency

