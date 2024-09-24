Alachua County issues local emergency notice, offers sandbags

Alachua County says it has issued a local state of emergency for residents due to Tropical Storm Helene, after the County Commission approved the order. It said the storm is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane by Thursday, when it’s expected to make landfall that evening.

Alachua County, home to the University of Florida in north-central Florida, has a number of neighborhoods in low-lying areas that suffer extensive flooding during heavy rains.

The county said it is offering to load pre-filled sandbags at Wayside Park for anyone who needs them until 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue again at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. if weather permits.

The county said outside those hours, sand, bags and shovels are available for self service.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@ freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.