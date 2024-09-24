September 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida State cancels classes, closes campus through weekend

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 24, 20242min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Helene approaches

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane warning in place in Panhandle as Tropical Storm Helene remains on track for Thursday landfall

APoliticalHeadlines

Report: Hurricane Debby caused more than $93M in losses for agricultural production

fsu - westcott fountain
Stay safe, everyone.

Florida State University (FSU) says it will cancel classes and close its campus starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the weekend ahead of the approaching storm.

The school in Tallahassee said it expects to resume normal operations early Monday morning.

It said students who live in campus housing can remain there but should plan for possible power outages and expect to be stuck inside most of the day Thursday. Dining halls will be open as long as it’s safe for students, but the schedule may be adjusted for food service, FSU said.

The school urged students to prepare as though dining halls may not open for Thursday.

Florida A&M University has not yet announced whether it will close. The school said earlier Monday it was monitoring the potentially dangerous tropical weather system that could bring severe weather conditions to the Panhandle later this week.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlachua County issues local emergency notice, offers sandbags

nextUF to remain open Wednesday, could close Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Floridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more