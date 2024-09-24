Florida State cancels classes, closes campus through weekend

Florida State University (FSU) says it will cancel classes and close its campus starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the weekend ahead of the approaching storm.

The school in Tallahassee said it expects to resume normal operations early Monday morning.

It said students who live in campus housing can remain there but should plan for possible power outages and expect to be stuck inside most of the day Thursday. Dining halls will be open as long as it’s safe for students, but the schedule may be adjusted for food service, FSU said.

The school urged students to prepare as though dining halls may not open for Thursday.

Florida A&M University has not yet announced whether it will close. The school said earlier Monday it was monitoring the potentially dangerous tropical weather system that could bring severe weather conditions to the Panhandle later this week.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@ freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.