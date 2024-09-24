UF to remain open Wednesday, could close Thursday

The University of Florida (UF) says its main campus in Gainesville will remain open Wednesday ahead of the approaching storm.

UF notified students and faculty late Tuesday that administrators were expected to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to close the university for Thursday or Friday. It expected a decision on that by noon.

College football will not be affected in Gainesville, either way. The Gators were in a bye week and won’t play again until their home game Oct. 5 against the University of Central Florida.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@ freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.