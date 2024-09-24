September 24, 2024
Tallahassee offers sandbags for residents in flood-prone neighborhoods
Park rangers work together to load sandbags inside a vehicle in Hillsborough County. Image via AP.

Fresh Take Florida

The storm continues closing in.

The City of Tallahassee says it’s expecting up to 10 inches of rain starting as early as Wednesday morning.

It started offering residents in flood-prone neighborhoods sandbags at three locations early Tuesday: Jack McLean Community Center, Mike Blankenship Skate Park and Northwood parcel.

The city is limiting sandbags to no more than 25 per household, and says residents need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. The sites will remain open until the storm threat has passed, the city said.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Fresh Take Florida

