Forecast predicts major hurricane will hit Florida Thursday or Friday

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Current forecasts show a tropical cyclone, which currently churns about 120 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman, will reach major hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida on Thursday.

A storm surge watch was issued at 5 a.m. on Tuesday that spans from Indian Pass south to Bonita Beach, covering both Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. Coastal areas from Englewood north to Indian Pass are now under a hurricane watch, while a tropical storm watch covers from Bonita Beach in the South to the Walton-Bay county line in the Big Bend.

“The cyclone is expected to gradually turn northward on Wednesday as the high shifts eastward ahead of a mid-level trough dropping into the south-central United States,” a forecast reads. This evolution of the steering pattern should cause the system to accelerate northward to north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and toward the northeastern Gulf Coast through Thursday.”

The projected storm path shows the weather system could rapidly become a major threat to most of Florida’s west coast. The storm as it moves north is expected to reach tropical storm strength before the eye passes between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. It will most likely be named Helene at that point. Hurricane-force winds are expected to form before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Then once the eye passes the Yucatan Peninsula, the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Major models all show the storm will head toward the Florida Panhandle and become a Category 3 storm around 2 p.m. Thursday while it is somewhere west of Tampa Bay.

Some time Thursday evening or early Friday morning, the storm should make landfall in the Panhandle.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has urged preparation for the storm system.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 may impact Florida later this week. Prepare your home NOW. If you can pick it up, put it up,” reads a message on the agency’s social media. “Anything left outside of your home can become dangerous debris in high winds. Continue to monitor the weather & listen to all orders by local officials.”