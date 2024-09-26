Tallahassee airport closed; Gainesville airport to shut down 8 p.m.

The Tallahassee International Airport closed Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Helene. Operations will resume as soon as it is safe to do so, officials there said.

About 140 miles southeast from there, the Gainesville Regional Airport said it will close at 8 p.m. Thursday and reopen 7 a.m. Friday. Runways and taxiways will remain open only to emergency, military and rescue aircraft. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region Thursday evening.

Gainesville’s airport suggested that travelers check in with its three airlines — American Airlines, Delta and Silver — for the most up-to-date travel information.

Silver Airways announced Tuesday it would waive fees for customers traveling Wednesday through Thursday from Tallahassee, Gainesville, Key West, Tampa and Pensacola.

