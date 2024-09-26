September 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee airport closed; Gainesville airport to shut down 8 p.m.
Tallahassee Regional Airport, 2010 (now Tallahassee International Airport). Photo: Urban Tallahassee.

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 26, 20242min2

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

‘Catastrophic’ flooding impacts forecast for Hurricane Helene, now projected to hit Florida as a Category 4

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Helene nearing Category 4 strength with winds up to 125 mph

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis orders probe of alleged election fraud by Monroe County GOP Chair, Treasurer

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
More closures due to the storm.

The Tallahassee International Airport closed Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Helene. Operations will resume as soon as it is safe to do so, officials there said.

About 140 miles southeast from there, the Gainesville Regional Airport said it will close at 8 p.m. Thursday and reopen 7 a.m. Friday. Runways and taxiways will remain open only to emergency, military and rescue aircraft. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region Thursday evening.

Gainesville’s airport suggested that travelers check in with its three airlines — American Airlines, Delta and Silver — for the most up-to-date travel information.

Silver Airways announced Tuesday it would waive fees for customers traveling Wednesday through Thursday from Tallahassee, Gainesville, Key West, Tampa and Pensacola.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSkyway Bridge, Howard Frankland closed as Helene’s impacts worsen around Tampa Bay

nextSouthwest Florida faces flooding, several roads to close as storm surge increases

2 comments

  • "E"

    September 26, 2024 at 4:23 pm

    Thank you for closing the Airports Ron Desantis….your The Best!!!
    “E”

    Reply

  • Cat 5 Helene

    September 26, 2024 at 5:42 pm

    Damaging wind are out from the center eyewall 60 miles out, imagine what it will be adding the movement at another 25 miles plus the wind speed

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

‘Catastrophic’ flooding impacts forecast for Hurricane Helene, now projected to hit Florida as a Category 4

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more