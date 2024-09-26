September 26, 2024
Southwest Florida faces flooding, several roads to close as storm surge increases
Wind and waves from Hurricane Helene hit Southernmost Point. Image via AP.

Florida is feeling the effects of the hurricane before full impact.

The Tin City retail district of Naples in southwest Florida flooded early Thursday as Hurricane Helene moved north along the Gulf coast, still hundreds of miles off shore, driving seawater into Naples Bay until it surged over seawalls into streets and back yards. The Big Marco River crested over its banks.

With winds breezing at 100 mph, crashing ocean waves driven in Key West broke over the seawall and sprayed the famous tourist plaza that marks the southernmost point in the United States. A live webcam anyone can tune into showcases the harsh winds and waves crashing along the Southernmost Point Buoy.

Passersby tried to pose for photos near the brightly painted buoy as they were drenched in salt water.

Over 1,300 residents hunkered down in six open shelters across Pinellas County as the storm surge began to flood roads midday Thursday. With up to 8 feet of expected flooding, Pinellas County issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal zones as well as everyone in mobile homes.

Collier County in southwest Florida, which did not issue a mandatory evacuation, saw roads flood from storm surge early Thursday. The county was among the first regions in Florida to see and feel immediate damage from Helene’s winds.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Categories

