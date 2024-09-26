Alachua County to prepare for strong winds, city of Gainesville offices to be closed Friday

All city of Gainesville offices will be closed on Friday, according to Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward in a post made on X. Closures include all Alachua County government offices, the Leveda Brown Environmental Park and the Rural Collection Centers. Other county closures for Friday include:

— City of Alachua.

— City of Archer.

— City of Hawthorne.

— City of High Springs.

— Town of LaCrosse.

— City of Micanopy.

— City of Newberry.

— City of Waldo.

— Property Appraiser.

— Alachua County School Board.

— Alachua County Libraries.

— Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

— Career Source.

— Courts in all counties of the 8th Circuit, including Alachua County.

The National Weather Service says Alachua County has a 100% chance of strong tropical-storm force winds. Prepare for 58 to 73 mph sustained winds with gusts to hurricane strength.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.