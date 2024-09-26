Gov. DeSantis orders probe of alleged election fraud by Monroe County GOP Chair, Treasurer

An investigation is underway into whether Republican Party of Monroe Chair Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Treasurer Sherri Hodies violated state law by endorsing and donating $20,000 to Hodies’ Supervisor of Elections campaign without sufficient support from party members.

Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized the probe in a Friday executive order. He appointed State Attorney Amira Fox of the 20th Judicial Circuit to look into the accusations of election fraud and unlawful disbursement of funds, which could have serious bearings on the Nov. 5 election and the county party’s leadership.

Lopez called the allegations “frivolous” and a part of “Desperate Democrat Tactics to Interfere in Monroe Elections,” despite no notable involvement by members of the Democratic Party.

Hodies said she only accepted the endorsement and donation after getting an OK from Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Evan Power, who denied any involvement in the matter.

The Key West Citizen first reported on the investigation Thursday.

At issue is an April 20 vote by the Monroe Republican Executive Committee (REC), followed by an endorsement of Hodies over her Primary opponent, Margaret Romero, and whether enough members of the panel supported the move.

After months of contention, REC member Phillis May filed a complaint July 26 with Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, who recused himself because he is also an REC member and was at the meeting in question.

Ward’s Chief Assistant, Joseph Mansfield, sent DeSantis a letter on Aug. 2 requesting that another State Attorney be assigned to investigate the complaint “to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”

Fox agreed to the assignment.

May was not alone in questioning the endorsement and donation. Under Rule 8 of its bylaws, the RPOF permits local RECs to endorse candidates in contested Primary races if a majority of their total membership votes to do so.

But in an email the Key West Citizen obtained, REC member Patrick Foley contended that nowhere close to that share agreed to endorse and donate to Hodies.

“The full committee has 63 members, a majority of the full committee is 31.5 members,” he wrote. “The vote to approve the motion to endorse was: 20 affirmative 18 opposed. 31.5 votes required to endorse. The motion failed.”

May wrote in her complaint that there has been no public confirmation that the REC met the minimum number of votes required to endorse Hodies. Lopez told the Key West Citizen that is because REC members are prohibited from disclosing what they discuss or vote on at meetings.

That opacity, combined with claims that the REC violated state party rules, necessitates an investigation, May wrote.

“The Chair and Treasurer of an Executive Committee of any political party should be accountable for the funds of such committee,” she wrote. “If there was no valid vote which met requirements to endorse Ms. Hodies and the associated $20,000 contribution, who authorized and/or made the decision to cut the check?”

May referred to a section of Florida Statutes governing the powers and duties of Executive Committees, which says a political party’s funds may not be spent or donated without written authorization of its Chair or county Executive Committee.

The law provides that any Chair or Treasurer who knowingly misappropriates, misspends or makes an improper accounting of party funds is guilty of a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

Hodies told the Key West Citizen she filled out the paperwork seeking the endorsement and REC contribution. But after hearing that “some members were not satisfied with the vote,” she said she refused the donation and endorsement until she got RPOF approval.

“I was told by the RPOF Chairman and Executive Director that the process and vote was approved,” the Key West Citizen quoted her as saying. “The RPOF advised (Lopez) to cut the check and endorse me. I followed the process and all of the rules.”

Power told Florida Politics on Thursday afternoon, “I do not get involved in Primaries, nor do I tell any REC how to operate.”

On Wednesday, Lopez released a lengthy statement blaming Democrats for the ordeal, even though May, Ward and Fox are all Republican.

She called the accusations against her and Hodies “desperate, baseless attacks” that “have no merit and will be dismissed swiftly,” and likened the scrutiny she’s under to inquiries into America’s most well-known election denier, ex-President Donald Trump.

“These Democrats are trying to remove Sherri Hodies from the ballot the same way they’re trying to take Trump off the ballot,” she said. “Their aim is clear — they want to control our elections, and they’ll stop at nothing to get it.”

Hodies won the August Primary with about 60% of the vote.

She is competing in the General Election against former House Democratic Leader Ron Saunders for the right to succeed Supervisor Joyce Griffin, who confirmed in February 2022 she would not seek re-election to the post she first won in 2012. Griffin, a Democrat who won re-election in 2020 unopposed, cited “silly” election laws that state legislators passed in recent years that make it harder to vote by mail as a reason for not running again.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.