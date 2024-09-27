September 27, 2024
Gov. DeSantis talks Helene aftermath, reveals another storm casualty

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 27, 20243min3

State officials are working to return Florida to normalcy after the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reviewing the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene, which includes a second death from the storm overnight.

“There’s been another fatality recorded in Dixie County due to a tree falling on the home during the storm,” DeSantis said, announcing a death for the second straight news conference. On Thursday, he told reporters a motorist in Ybor City was killed by a falling sign.

DeSantis noted that storm surge was a problem far beyond Taylor County (which has been hit by three storms in 13 months) and the Big Bend, with “many parts of the West coast of Florida” getting worse impacts than they did during Idalia, including Tampa Bay.

The Governor promised recovery would start as soon as the storm was over, and on Friday, he said that’s what happened with search and rescue operations commencing “as soon as it was safe to do and even in many cases when it wasn’t safe to do.”

“We’ve had thousands of missions completed successfully in the overnight hours,” DeSantis said, describing the “rescue efforts” as collaborative between local and state officials, including at “1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m. … while many people around this country were sound asleep.”

“Those missions were successful, and those missions saved a lot of lives,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted that power “restoration efforts are underway,” saying Floridians can expect “to see progress on that today.”

At this writing, more than 1.12 million people lack power. DeSantis said that power has been restored for 1.16 million since the storm began.

Given the Category 4 winds, DeSantis anticipates that “probably some damage to substations” will require repair.

Meanwhile, roadways are being cleared, and 2,000 miles of blacktop are already being handled. Bridge inspections are ongoing. And airports like Tallahassee, Tampa, Lakeland, St. Petersburg, and Gainesville are “anticipated to resume operations at some time today.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    September 27, 2024 at 10:00 am

    Dee, like Trick Scott, is unable to delegate authority, which is a mark of a good executive.

    Reply

    • Billy Rotberg

      September 27, 2024 at 10:19 am

      Gillum and Christ lost!
      Get over it!

      Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        September 27, 2024 at 10:34 am

        You need to get over it: Gillum was brought down hard by white law enforcement, entrapped long before MAGA mites coined the phrase lawfare. A jury of his peers ultimately found Gillum NOT guilty.

        Reply

Categories