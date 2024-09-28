September 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nearly 500,000 accounts await post-Helene power restoration in Florida
Stock image via Adobe

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 28, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

TECO says 96% of customers have power after Helene, including 86% of customers affected by storm

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump to respond to Kamala Harris on immigration

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Blake Dowling: Staying alert to election cycle scams

line worker power outage restoration
Where are the worst impacts?

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, people on the Gulf Coast and throughout North Florida are still awaiting the return of their utility service.

As of 8:00 AM Saturday, more than 470,000 accounts are without power throughout the state, with a few rural counties dealing with the most profound challenges. Since multiple people are on many of these accounts, it’s hard to say how many individuals are waiting for electricity this morning.

Yet some counties are completely in the dark.

In Lafayette County, just two of the nearly 4,500 accounts are online.

More than 7,100 accounts in Hamilton are out, with just five getting electricity Saturday morning.

Taylor, which suffered the landfall of a hurricane for a third time in roughly a year, has almost 14,000 accounts, with roughly 30 getting current at this writing.

Jefferson has more than 8,800 accounts, but less than 100 are online.

In Madison, there are more than 11,500 accounts, but again, less than 100 are online.

Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy Counties are all well over 50% impacted.

The providers dealing with the worst of it right now: Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, which has just 130 accounts of a total of nearly 29,000 online at this writing; and Central Florida Electrical Cooperative, which has 24,402 accounts out with a little more than 12,000 online.

These numbers will decline in the coming days.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlake Dowling: Staying alert to election cycle scams

nextDonald Trump to respond to Kamala Harris on immigration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories