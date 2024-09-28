Donald Trump to respond to Kamala Harris on immigration

A day after Vice President Kamala Harris discussed immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, former President Donald Trump is expected to respond by again linking her to illegal border crossings at an event in a western Wisconsin river town.
Trump heads Saturday to Prairie du Chien, a town of about 5,000 people just across the Mississippi River from Iowa, for a campaign event focused on immigration. He is expected to highlight the local case of a Venezuelan national accused of sexually assaulting a woman and attacking her daughter in an alleged domestic dispute.
Trump is hoping frustration over illegal immigration will translate to votes in Wisconsin and other crucial swing states. The Republican nominee has denounced people who cross the U.S.-Mexico border as “poisoning the blood of the country” and vowed to stage the largest deportation operation in American history if elected.
Wisconsin Republicans in recent days have held up the story of Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate’s arrest in Prairie du Chien as more evidence that people in the country illegally are committing crimes across the United States, not just in southern border states. Prosecutors charged Coronel Zarate on Sept. 18 with sexual assault, child abuse, strangulation and domestic abuse.
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
5 comments
Bobblehead Kammy
September 28, 2024 at 9:56 am
Let’s see who has amnesia. 🤣
A Day without MAGA
September 28, 2024 at 9:58 am
Google Trump Sexual Assaults Ad Campaign
Cat 5 Helene
September 28, 2024 at 10:06 am
Trump is the last person to complain about sexual abuse,when he is a serial sexual abuser,and any women that vote for him or
been a victim of abuse themselves, should think twice about voting for Trump
The Sage "E" AMERICA'S DEPORTATION CZAR
September 28, 2024 at 10:16 am
Great news, America,
I, The Sage “E”, have just accepted the position of “DEPORTATION CZAR” under the transitioning Trump Administration. Soon I will place my hand on The Bible and take my Oath of Office.
Thank you America,
The Sage “E” AMERICA’S DEPORTATION CZAR
PeterH
September 28, 2024 at 10:27 am
Trump has promised to deport 11 million undocumented. Imagine how much tax money this policy would incur? 40% of America’s undocumented own homes financed by US banks! What happens to those homes? Trump’s policy has as much credibility as his “Mexico will build the wall” nonsense. Trump has no plan…… and he’s nixed two Republican immigration plans since 2017.