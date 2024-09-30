Helene relief: Free bus rides for 2 weeks in St. Pete

The city of St. Petersburg is partnering with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to provide free bus service within city limits beginning Monday. The fare-free rides will be available for two weeks.

The service is meant to help residents and visitors affected by the unprecedented impacts of Hurricane Helene, which rolled through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday some 100 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay.

Dubbed the St. Pete Emergency Zero Fare Program, the service will assist thousands of residents who have suffered complete loss of their vehicles due to water inundation from historic storm surge that caused widespread flooding in coastal and low-lying areas.

The free fares are also intended to help those who may not have suffered flooding, but who still experienced financial difficulties due to other damage or losses, such as spoiled food as a result of widespread power outages.

The free fares, which will be available through Oct. 13, will apply to regular bus trips that begin and end in St. Pete.

“As part of the City’s recovery efforts and in order to reduce the financial and transportation impacts Helene has caused, the City has made this arrangement to assist our residents with their essential transportation needs and as a small gesture to help everyone through this tough time,” Mayor Ken Welch said.

The free fares do not apply to PSTA’s Access, MOD or other mobility programs.

It does apply to the SunRunner bus rapid transit route that runs from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach, but riders should note that service is currently turning around at its Pasadena stop, before the beach, due to westbound access limitations. That means the service is currently only operating within the city.

More information about public transportation options through the Zero Fare Program and other PSTA service can be found online, including updates to route closures.