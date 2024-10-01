October 1, 2024
Cory Mills in Carolinas to drop supplies, conduct wellness checks in areas devastated by Helene
Cory Mills in helicopters over Hurricane Helene-struck region. Image via X.

Jacob OglesOctober 1, 2024

GYv0X7vXYAAhq6z
The New Smyrna Beach Republican said he's trying to reach people stranded by the storm.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills has led rescue missions in Afghanistan and in Haiti. Now, he’s delivering aid and services to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in North and South Carolina.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican announced he was partnering with Mercury One to bring helicopters with supplies to North Carolina. Mills said he has also worked with conservative social media influencer Benny Johnson on the effort.

He is stationed in South Carolina, largely because of conditions in the most heavily impacted regions.

“I’m based in Greenville, South Carolina, to get in supplies,” he told Florida Politics. Mills added that his team is using helicopters “to supply areas that are landlocked and have no access in or out. We are also working with teams for search and rescue to conduct welfare checks, as well as, try to land/hoist people to safety. Both helicopters have hoist capabilities.”

He said that on Monday, his teams were able to deliver around 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of supplies, including food, water, diapers, wipes and nonperishable goods. He also dropped off Starlink systems in areas with no regular communication connectivity available.

He will head back into Asheville and Burnsville on Tuesday. In a video update before the flight, he said his team identified five specific locations in that region in need of help. He was focused on specific individuals, including elderly couples stranded by the storm and one family with an 8-year-old child.

“What we’re going to look at is areas that are hard to get to that we can utilize hoist operations,” he said.

It’s not the first time Mills has made headlines flying into areas to help Americans in harm’s way. Before his election to Congress, Mills earned national attention for civilian-led rescues of Americans in Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal there.

And as the Haitian government was destabilized by gang violence earlier this year, he conducted the evacuation of several Americans from the island nation, including author-philanthropist Mitch Albom.

In the current situation, he has also reported from the air on the level of devastation from the hurricane as it hit mountain communities not accustomed to hurricane force winds.

“The number of missing reported, and unconfirmed reports of fatalities in NC, is staggering,” he posted on X. “Happy to get out our first drop of supplies to Asheville, NC to help those in need. Tomorrow will drop more supplies and assist with rescues and checks.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

