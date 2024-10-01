FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center at Largo Public Library

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Largo Public Library on Wednesday.

The DRC, located at 120 Central Park Drive in Largo, will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Workers there can assist residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. It will also open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The DRC will serve as a centralized location where storm victims can access various services and information, including:

— Information and guidance: DRCs provide information on available disaster assistance programs and resources.

— Application assistance: You can receive help with applying for federal disaster assistance programs, such as FEMA grants and low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration DRC staff can assist you in completing the necessary paperwork and explaining the application process.

— Translation and accessibility services: The DRC offers translation services for individuals with limited English proficiency. They also provide accommodations for people with disabilities to ensure equal access to assistance.

— Status updates: If you have already applied for assistance, you can check the status of your application at a DRC.

— Access to disaster-related resources: The DRC will have informational materials, pamphlets and brochures that can help you better understand the recovery process and available resources. DRC staff can refer you to other local, state and federal agencies or organizations providing additional assistance, such as housing, legal services and counseling.

— Access to computers and phones: The DRC offers computer access and phone services, allowing you to complete online applications.

Individuals should bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information and any available documentation of disaster-related losses, which will help with the application process and ensure access to the most appropriate assistance.

Residents may also register for assistance online, on the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).