March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cory Mills evacuates Americans from Haiti amid gang violence emergency
Cory Mills evacuates individuals from Haiti. Image via Mills.

Jacob OglesMarch 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature boots standards for storing guns in cars, boats

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature sends ‘Live Healthy’ bills to Gov. DeSantis

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.12.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Haiti Mills
The Republican said Joe Biden's administration must do more to rescue Americans.

As gang violence creates a state of emergency in Haiti, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills facilitated an evacuation there.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican worked with a group of veterans to evacuate an orphanage in Port-au-Prince. The rescue, first reported on Fox News, included the evacuation of 10 U.S. citizens.

Mills told Florida Politics he personally paid for the evacuation operation from Haiti. He was on the flights transporting individuals off the island, sharing video footage from the helicopter and a still of rescued individuals.

“I am proud to report that my team and I were successful in evacuating and rescuing a trapped and at-risk group of Americans from ‘Have Faith Orphanage’ in Haiti last night,” Mills posted on X.

In the same post, he questioned why operations like this continue pulling Americans out of troubled regions while the U.S. government does not take similar action.

“This recent mission reiterates a disturbing reality that under President (Joe) Biden’s leadership American lives are continually jeopardized,” he wrote. “I have conducted rescue evacs of Americans multiple times when Joe Biden has deserted them. There’s a clear pattern of abandonment!”

Mills, while still just a candidate for Congress, conducted the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan amid a withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2021. Last year, he similarly conducted a rescue of citizens from Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks there by Hamas.

He asserted that the administration needs to do much more to rescue U.S. citizens stranded in dangerous regions of the world. He suggested the situation would be different if former President Donald Trump, the likely 2024 GOP nominee for President, wins the election this Fall.

“Americans at home and abroad are more unsafe under Biden than ever before,” Mills posted. “We need President Trump back in the White House as the world can’t afford four more years of Biden’s failed administration.”

Haiti has been consumed by crime to the point that the government is issuing a state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ariel Henry is not in the country right now, and U.S. diplomats warn he could be in danger if he returns.

The crisis could have a greater effect on Florida than any other state. About 49% of all Haitian Americans in the U.S. reside in Florida, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature boots standards for storing guns in cars, boats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories