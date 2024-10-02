Recreational pot ad touts support from Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and broad political coalition

As debates show sharp the divide between the Republican and Democratic tickets, a recreational marijuana campaign is highlighting a key area of agreement.

The Smart & Safe Florida campaign notes Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican opponent Donald Trump both favor legalizing marijuana in Florida. So do their running mates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz.

A new ad, titled “We’re All Saying the Same Thing,” cuts together supportive comments from all four political figures, and encourages Florida voters to pass Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

The ad splices together comments from Trump dating back to 2015, when he said marijuana enforcement should be a state issue, and more recently when the Florida resident endorsed Amendment 3 and said he will vote for it this Fall.

“The way they’re doing it in Florida, I think, is going to be actually good,” Trump said in a clip speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman.

It then cuts to Harris being interviewed on the All the Smoke podcast, where she endorsed federal decriminalization.

“People should not be going to jail for smoking weed,” she said. “We need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior.”

Similarly, when Vance ran successfully for U.S. Senate in 2022, he said he didn’t “want anybody going to prison for smoking a joint.” And Walz as Minnesota Governor signed a law last year legalizing adult use of cannabis in his home state. The Smart & Safe Florida ad includes clips of both men explaining their positions.

“Amendment 3 isn’t about political parties or red v. blue identities,” said Morgan Hill, Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson.

“Supporting the legalization of recreational adult use marijuana is about upholding the principles of individual freedom and liberty that our country was founded upon. Amendment 3 will end the unjust and unneeded arrests of individuals who consume marijuana for personal use, give adults the right to make their own choices, and honor the core values that define the Free State of Florida and our nation.”

A video that runs nearly a minute and a half goes on to show a wider spectrum of political figures supporting either broad marijuana legalization or Amendment 3 specifically. The list includes the Libertarian Party of Florida, former Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and Last Prisoner Project Policy Manager Adrian Rocha.

“We’re all saying the same thing,” a caption on screen states. “No one should be arrested for small amounts of marijuana.”