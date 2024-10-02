October 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South Florida home sales see downturn in September after brief Summer uptick
Home sales could see a spike after mortgage rates drop.

Drew DixonOctober 2, 20243min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

AIF poll shows Donald Trump, Rick Scott winning majorities in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says ‘Johnny Law’ awaits Helene looters

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Debris pickup underway in Pinellas County

New Price Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New Home.
August was the rare month when South Florida saw home sales increase as September returns to a drop-off.

South Florida homes sales slumped in signed contracts and closings for September after a brief uptick the previous month.

The “Elliman Report” shows Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties all saw downturns or flat figures in home sales last month in year-over-year comparisons.

Palm Beach County saw the biggest drop in closing contract signings for home sales in September. There were 262 closed signings for home sales in that county in September, down from the 307 closings in September 2023. That’s a 14.7% drop in home sales compared to the previous year.

The Palm Beach closing sales also represent a steep drop from August’s figures. There were 338 total closings in that month in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade County, which was the only South Florida county that had seen some home sale increases prior to August, also took a hit in September. There was a 10.2% year-to-year drop in signed closings in Miami-Dade in September. The county saw 736 homes sold in September 2023 compared to 661 last month.

Miami-Dade was hit harder in the month-to-month comparison, as there were 881 homes sold in August.

Broward County was the only county in South Florida that didn’t lose ground in home sales in September. But it didn’t gain any ground, either.

There were 388 signed home closings in September in Broward, the same figure for September 2023. However, that was a big monthly dip compared to August, when there were 464 newly signed contracts for home sales in Broward.

The sluggish home sales in South Florida for September are a stark contrast to August’s figures, when all three counties saw an encouraging uptick. That jump came after nearly every month in 2024 had reported sluggish results on the home sales market in the southern reaches of the state.

The condo market in South Florida is more grim. Every South Florida county saw condo sales plunge more than 20% in the year-to-year comparison. Broward County sustained a whopping 24.3% drop in condo sales in September compared to the same month in 2023, with Palm Beach enduring a 22.3% dip and Miami-Dade withstanding a 22.2% decline.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRecreational pot ad touts support from Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and broad political coalition

nextLatino Victory Fund backs Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission

2 comments

  • Jimbeau

    October 2, 2024 at 11:25 am

    I essentially make about $9,000-$13,000 every month on the web. It’s sufficient to serenely supplant my old employments pay, particularly considering I just work around 10-13 hours every week from home. I was stunned how simple it was after I attempted it duplicate underneath web…..
     
    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

  • PeterH

    October 2, 2024 at 11:57 am

    I would think a “home buying slump” is expected during hurricane season!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories