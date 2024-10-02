Latino Victory Fund backs Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission

A progressive group focused on growing Latino political power is getting behind former Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores’ bid for the Palm Beach County Commission’s District 3 seat.

Flores just nabbed an endorsement from Latino Victory Fund. He’s the third county-level candidate in Florida to gain support from the group, which is also backing Annette Taddeo and Max Tuchman for Miami-Dade Clerk and the Miami-Dade School Board, respectively.

“Florida’s future depends on leaders like Joel Flores, who understand our communities’ needs and have a proven track record of delivering results,” Latino Victory Fund President and CEO Sindy Benavides said in a statement.

“We are proud to endorse him and continue building Latino political power in Florida where the Latino community will impact elections up and down the ballot.”

Other groups supporting Flores this cycle include District 4 of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance, Palm Beach Classroom Teachers Association, SEIU Florida, Women’s Issues Now and the Broward, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Realtors.

Flores said he’s “incredibly honored” to add Latino Victory Fund to the list.

“As we prepare to make history together in November,” he said in a statement, “I remain committed to serving the people of Palm Beach County with the same unwavering dedication I brought to my military service and as Mayor, ensuring that every resident, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive.”

Flores is running to unseat Palm Beach County Commissioner Michael Barnett, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year. Recent polling shows Flores is on track to succeed, despite a funding disadvantage.

District 3 covers an inland portion of Palm Beach County between Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95 and from part of Southern Boulevard to Hypoluxo Road. The district consists of Cloud Lake, Greenacres, Glen Ridge, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Worth Beach, Palm Springs and some unincorporated neighborhoods.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.