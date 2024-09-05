Poll: Democrats on track to flip Palm Beach County Commission back to blue

A new poll shows Democrat Joel Flores with a significant lead over incumbent Republican Michael Barnett in the race for Palm Beach County Commission District 3.

The survey, conducted from July 31 to Aug. 4 and commissioned by Cornerstone Solutions, shows Flores with 45% of likely voter support compared to Barnett’s 30%, with 24% of respondents still undecided.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Barnett to the Palm Beach County Commission in January 2023, following the appointment of then-Commissioner Dave Kerner as Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Kerner, a Democrat, had won his 2020 re-election to the County Commission with 60% of the vote. However, his departure and Barnett’s subsequent appointment by DeSantis, shifted the balance of power on the Palm Beach County Commission to a Republican majority. This shift was notable in a county that has traditionally leaned strongly Democratic.

Barnett, who previously served as Chair of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, has been in the spotlight since his appointment. But if the current polling numbers hold, his tenure may be short-lived.

The race between Flores and Barnett has taken on added significance, as a victory for Flores could flip the commission back to a Democratic majority, more accurately reflecting Palm Beach County’s political leanings.

Flores, a former Mayor of Greenacres, a small business owner, and a combat veteran, has strong local ties and represents a significant portion of the district’s demographics. If elected, Flores would be the first Hispanic member of the Palm Beach County Commission, a milestone in a district with a large Hispanic population.

Flores’ campaign has also garnered a broad base of endorsements, including from the AFL-CIO Palm Beach – Treasure Coast, the Fraternal Order of Police, the local Realtors Association, the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association. Additionally, key lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sen. Lori Berman, state Rep. Joe Casello, and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James have thrown their support behind Flores.

“This poll reflects the strength of our campaign and the desire for our district to be represented by someone who reflects our values,” Flores said. I’m grateful for the support we’ve received and remain committed to representing all residents of District 3 with integrity and dedication.”

Flores enters the General Election with more cash on hand than his opponent. As of the latest filings, Barnett has about $92,000 in the bank, while Flores has about $107,000 on hand. This financial edge could prove crucial as both campaigns ramp up their efforts in the final stretch before the General Election.

The Palm Beach County Commission District 3 race is not just about local governance, but represents a microcosm of the broader political dynamics in Florida. With Flores leading in the polls, this race is one to watch as it could signal a significant shift in the political landscape of Palm Beach County.