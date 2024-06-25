‘Deeply honored’: Local Realtors group backs Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission

A group representing Realtors in South Florida and the Treasure Coast is backing Democratic Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores as he campaigns for the District 3 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Flores earned the backing of the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors. The group touts itself as the third-largest Realtor association in the U.S.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of the Realtors,” Flores said in a prepared statement announcing the endorsement.

“As a small-business owner and former Mayor of Greenacres, I understand the critical role that housing plays in our local economy and the importance of having policies that make housing more affordable. I look forward to working to make Palm Beach County an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The newest endorsement comes after Flores picked up support from the Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach School Board member Alexandria Ayala earlier this year.

Flores is competing against incumbent Palm Beach Commissioner Michael Barnett. DeSantis appointed Barnett, a lawyer and former Chair of the Palm Beach GOP, to the Commission last year.

Through June 14, both candidates have raised almost identical sums. Flores has brought in just under $110,000 via his candidate account and another $184,000 via his political committee, Friends of Joel Flores.

Barnett, meanwhile, has added slightly more through his candidate account than Flores has, bringing in just under $149,000. Through June 14, Barnett’s PC, Friends of Michael Barnett, has raised just over $147,000.

That puts Flores’ overall total at $293,860 and Barnett’s at about $293,700. Barnett’s PC added another $2,000 for the week ending June 21. But his candidate account hasn’t reported fundraising amounts for a similar period, and neither has Flores’ campaign nor PC.

The district covers parts of Palm Beach County, including Cloud Lake, Greenacres, Glen Ridge, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Worth Beach, Palm Springs, and some unincorporated neighborhoods.

The two will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election.